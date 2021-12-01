Boys Scholar-Athlete of the month: Huguenot's Stephan Fowlkes

Stephan Fowlkes

School: Huguenot Age: 16 GPA: 3.83

Athletic accomplishments: Because of injuries and other circumstances, Stephan has played several positions across the Huguenot football team, including kicker, punter, tight end, receiver, defensive line and right tackle. He’s totaled 20 tackles and two sacks as a lineman, and he also plays on the varsity basketball team.

Academic accomplishments: Stephan is an honor roll student and is ranked 13th in his class. He is working toward the long-term goal of becoming a neurosurgeon. He’s also an accomplished musician in the school band.

Favorite thing about football: “The physicality. I just like to put my head into people. … You can’t do that in any other sport.”

On his versatility: His plan entering the year was to be a receiver or tight end, but he’s been plugged into a bunch of different spots because the team has needed him to. He credits his athleticism and ability to adapt for his success in so many different areas.