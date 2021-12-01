Boys Scholar-Athlete of the month: Huguenot's Stephan Fowlkes

Stephan Fowlkes
School: Huguenot Age: 16 GPA: 3.83
Athletic accomplishments: Because of injuries and other circumstances, Stephan has played several positions across the Huguenot football team, including kicker, punter, tight end, receiver, defensive line and right tackle. He’s totaled 20 tackles and two sacks as a lineman, and he also plays on the varsity basketball team.
Academic accomplishments: Stephan is an honor roll student and is ranked 13th in his class. He is working toward the long-term goal of becoming a neurosurgeon. He’s also an accomplished musician in the school band.
Favorite thing about football: “The physicality. I just like to put my head into people. … You can’t do that in any other sport.”
On his versatility: His plan entering the year was to be a receiver or tight end, but he’s been plugged into a bunch of different spots because the team has needed him to. He credits his athleticism and ability to adapt for his success in so many different areas.
Favorite athletes: Stephan is a Ravens fan, and he looks up to Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. “Ray Lewis, he’s just a born leader. And Ed Reed, he’s just a hard-hitter, so I take after that.”
Best sports memory: “When I played rec [football], we won our first championship and I won defensive player of the year. That was my best experience in football. That season, we went undefeated.”
Favorite subject at Huguenot: Physics. “I just like science in general.”
Future major: Anatomy. “I’ve been wanting to be a neurosurgeon for a while now. The human body has interested me since I was a kid. Not a lot of people want to be in that field because they think it’s too hard, but I think it’s worth it.”
First job he wanted as a kid: Scientist, like the kind on TV shows.
Three words to describe him: “Devoted. Hard-working. Reserved.”
Hobbies away from football: He plays a variety of musical instruments. He plays trombone, drums and tuba, and he’s learning piano and guitar. Drums and trombone are his favorites since he’s been playing them since the third grade.
Favorite TV movie: “Hancock.”
On his playlist: He enjoys rappers like G Herbo, but he always is trying to find new things to listen to.As he’s learned guitar, he’s listened to rock bands like AC/DC and The Beatles for inspiration.
Person alive he admires the most: His mother.
Favorite food: Chinese food. He orders lo mein and shrimp-fried rice.
Favorite emoji: Ninja.
If he could go on any game show: “Family Feud,” with Steve Harvey.
If he could travel anywhere in the world: Australia.
If he could be any animal: Dolphin. “It’s just free and playful. Seems like the life.”
— Dylan Garner