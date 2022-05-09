Boys Scholar-Athlete of the month: Michael Mancuso of Deep Run

Michael Mancuso

School: Deep Run

Year: Senior

GPA: 4.45

Club: Richmond United

Athletic accomplishments: Has seven goals and eight assists through seven games this season, leading the Wildcats to an 8-2 record. In March, he scored six goals and had five assists in four games. Last season, he was the Wildcats' leading goals scorer with 10 and led them to a Region 5B title and a state semifinal appearance while earning first team all-region and All-Metro honors.

Academic accomplishments: An honor roll student all four years of high school, Mancuso won a national Spanish award as a freshman.

His favorite moment from this season: In a 2-0 win over J.R Tucker on April 27, it marked two years since the passing of Mancuso's friend, Wildcats football player Gabe Henderson, who died in a boating accident on Lake Anna.

"I scored a goal for him, which was something that made me really proud. I had a feeling he was there with me. Once I scored, everything I was nervous about kind of let loose and I was just happy in that moment. … The last two years I’ve kind of been playing for him, keeping him in the back of my mind that I’m going to work as hard as I possibly can even if I’m feeling off, even if I’m having a bad game, I’m still going to work harder than everyone.”

A win he's most proud of: "Our win against Godwin. Last year we lost 3-0 to them first game, and we knew that they were going to come back and try to make a statement again. But we just played as a team, it was the best game I’ve seen from us. Even when it started pouring, we still played together, just outhustled them and won 5-0. Godwin being our biggest rival, it was special for us."

Favorite goals he's scored: One he scored in a game against J.R. Tucker minutes after being ruled offside when he thought he wasn't, and the first time he scored against rival Mills Godwin.

On last year's Region 5B championship, a 2-1, four-overtime win over Douglas Freeman:

"It was incredible, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that many people come to our games. It’s nearing golden goal and I know that I’m about to take a penalty so I’m getting nervous, like ‘What if I miss it?’ Then one of my great teammates, Mason [Goldstein], goes on a run, he’s the fastest player on the field. He puts it away in the last minute of golden goal to send us to states. Freeman having not lost a game that season, it was special for us. I think we were the only ones that knew we could beat Freeman. Nobody else had faith in us. So to get that done, especially when I was freaking out about potentially going into PKs, it was awesome.”

Mentors: His parents, Michele and Sal, and siblings Jessie, Melissa and Chris; Richmond United coach Michael Callahan; and former Richmond Kickers coach David Bulow, who died of a stroke last year at age 41.

Bulow coached Mancuso when the latter was playing in the U13-15 age range.

“I remember at that time I was kind of a big jokester. I had a lot of people listen to me because I was loud and liked to talk, but I also didn't use that to the best of my ability. I think the main thing [Bulow] taught me was how to be a leader and know the difference between goofing around off the field and being serious once you’re on the field.

“Before Deep Run games, I think about him in the sense that he helped me become the leader that I am today. He used to tell me that he saw some of him in myself in the sense that he was that guy who would like to joke around. But once it was game time he was serious, and that’s something that really stuck with me and that I’ve taken into my game as I grow up.”

On his teammates: "We’re a tight-knit family in the sense that even off the field I’m friends with all of them, I love all of them and once it comes to game time, once we put on our cleats, it’s time to go. I’m blessed to be a part of a good squad that’s going to work the whole 80 minutes."

College plans: Still evaluating his options, but plans to play club soccer in college.

“I couldn’t imagine life without soccer for me. I feel like I’d just waste all my time laying in bed. ... If I go just a few weeks without soccer I miss it, so it’s definitely going to stay in my life.”

Career plans: Mancuso's father, Sal, is a finance executive, and he's always been good with numbers. He dreams of being an engineer and working at NASA.

Schoolwork strategies: Mancuso likes to FaceTime friends who are also working because having peers to collaborate with in a study group helps him focus. Power points help him study, and he likes to stay engaged in class by asking lots of questions.

Favorite subjects: Math and Spanish.

Favorite soccer club: Manchester United

Favorite food: His mom is the best cook he knows, "and we're Italian so she makes pasta." Rigatoni and lasagna are a couple of his favorites.

Favorite music: Reggae, specifically Bob Marley.

Hobbies outside soccer: Lifting. He benches 265-270 lbs.