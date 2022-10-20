Boys Scholar-Athlete of the month: Monacan's Talon Dingledine

Boy's Sports Backers / Times-Dispatch Scholar-Athlete of the Month for September

Talon Dingledine

School: Monacan (golf)

Year: Sophomore

GPA: 4.77

Athletic accomplishments: Shot 7-under par in regular-season, 9-hole matches in September, and medaled in four events. Runner-up by 1 shot at the Region 4B tournament to teammate Cooper Dillman. Shot a Monacan-record 21-under par for the season, helping the Chiefs win Dominion District and region titles. First team All-Metro honors and fifth-place finish at Class 4 tournament as a freshman.

Academic accomplishments: Distinguished honor roll student. Member of the humanities program, in which he received a geometry award.

Favorite subject in school: Math, "I've always understood numbers pretty well."

Other sports: Played soccer his freshman year, and basketball recreationally. But "it's almost solely been golf."

How he finds time to do everything between athletics and academics: "I have a set schedule usually. Assuming it's not raining and the course is closes, right when I get home from school I'll go to the course for at least an hour, and that's if I have a lot of school work to get done. But if it's a lighter night and I don't have a test the next day, I'll probably be at the course for three or four hours either playing or practicing, then when I get home I'll do all the work I need to get done and if I can get ahead a little bit."

On his golf beginnings: Started playing competitively around 6 or 7 years old. Began playing more competitive, 18-hole and two-day events around 9 or 10. This summer, Dingledine finished fourth at the Junior Valentine Invitational, first at the VSGA Parent-Child Championship with his father, Ray Dingledine, was the runner-up in the Bobby Bowers Match Play and a Bobby Bowers Medalist.

On playing against his Dad and older brother, Quint Dingledine, a former Monacan player, now a sophomore at Lafayette College: "They're almost always very competitive. It's pretty evenly split. Quint and I win the majority of the time, then my Dad will occasionally get in there and play well but it's always competitive."

On his golf game: "Relatively straight off the tee. Not the longest, but I can hit it out there a little bit. The strength of my game is probably my iron play. Around the greens my chipping is solid and I'll hit an occasional really good shot. I'm a bit of a streaky putter, I'm either really hot or sort of just solid."

On how his game has changed since beginning high school competition: "Playing with those guys, I've been practicing more because I keep wanting to get better along with them. My iron game has gotten a decent amount better, and my putting has gotten a lot better. A couple years ago, it was definitely the weak point in my game. Now, it's probably one of the stronger points."

On winning region titles in his first two seasons: "It's amazing, coming in, I knew some of the kids on the team. ... We've built together as a team and it's great that we've been able to pay it off."

Favorite golfers: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

Favorite course he's played on and why: The prettiest was Kapalua Golf Course in Maui, Hawaii. He's also played Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, a personal favorite which has hosted the U.S. Open before. On the top of the bucket list are Oakmont, Augusta and Spyglass Hill at Pebble Beach.

Best sports memory: Recently, the West Virginia-Virginia-Maryland VSGA matches he's played, stayed in a lodge with his team. Beat his father and brother at the Stonehenge club championship a couple years ago.

13-year-old Talon Dingledine becomes youngest golfer to win Stonehenge club championship On a Friday afternoon, Talon is accustomed to receiving texts at school from adult players asking if he’ll join them for a round.

Best piece of advice he's received: From his dad, during a tournament in which Talon was overanalyzing his swing, Ray told Talon "You're not a technician, you're an artist."

"He was trying to tell me 'You don't need to think that much. You've done well in the past. Just look at a shot and hit it.'"

Whom he admires most and why: Tiger Woods, "His dominance is just really impressive, I've always looked at that as this is the golfer you want to be." His dad as well. "He's always been there for me, helped me a lot with golf, signed me up for tournaments, signed me up for lessons." And his brother, Quint. "We've always had a rivalry, just seeing what he's done, playing D-I golf, I'm always looking up to that, trying to surpass what he's done. That sets the bar for what I'm trying to achieve."

Favorite food: Any Italian food and any Mexican food. Burritos, tacos, pizza, pasta, etc.

Hobbies off course: Plays soccer and basketball recreationally, works out sometimes. Aside from that, relaxing at home.

If he could be an animal: Tiger, "it's the best animal in every category, it's good at everything."