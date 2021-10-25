Boys Scholar-Athlete of the month: Prince George's Wesley Bostic

Why education is important to him: “I know it’s necessary to go on with life, and it makes my mom happy. I love the game of football, I started playing at a very young age and now it’s taken to the next level, hopefully it’ll carry me on to my dream of the NFL, but education is a very big part of my life.”

How he prepares for games: “I just try to come in focused, with the intent of being the hardest working person on the field, and knowing the job I have to do and executing it.”

Any superstitions? “As a team, we don’t like playing on Saturday. Like, if a game gets canceled and we have to play on a Saturday, it has not ended well for us in the past.”

Working to get better: “Organization, whether that’s with time management or in football, knowing my assignment.”

Three words to describe yourself: “Calm, determined, and caring.”

If he could have dinner with anyone dead or alive: “Martin Luther King Jr. I feel like he would have a lot of stories and we’d just be sitting there for hours.”

Favorite pro football team: “Baltimore Ravens.”