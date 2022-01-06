Boys Scholar-Athlete of the month: Trinity Episcopal's Trai Ferguson

School: Trinity Episcopal
Age: 17 GPA: 3.9
Athletic accomplishments: Ferguson was the leading receiver (37 receptions, 598 yards, 8 touchdowns) on the Titans’ VISAA Division I championship team, drawing double and bracketed coverage all season. He caught the game-winning touchdown and 2-point conversion in Trinity’s 22-21 title game victory over Benedictine. The first-team all-VISAA selection also plays plays point guard for the Titans’ basketball team and runs track, excelling in the triple and long jumps.
Academic accomplishments: Ferguson has earned a spot on the Headmaster’s List for nine consecutive quarters, maintaining at least a 3.6 GPA. He’s being recruited by Columbia, Harvard, Penn, Yale, Virginia and William & Mary, among other standout academic institutions.
On balancing three sports with academics: “When I play sports, it boosts me. It makes me more in-tune, more ready to do my work. If I’m in the offseason I’m still working, but there’s not sport going on that’s going to push me. Sports keep me motivated and focused. “Football is just a plus. I love to do it, but we’re not defined as football players. I’ve got to have some substance to me as well.”
On his favorite sport: “Going back to when I was 4 years old, I was playing basketball and football. In middle school it really clicked for me that football was my first love. I’m new to track.”
Favorite sports memory: “Got to be winning the state championship. Going into it, we knew Benedictine was always going to be a big rival, we knew they were going to come out going crazy. Going back to the first game of the year when we beat them at Henrico, it was a good game. Then we had a good season, they had a good season. They were coming back strong for the playoffs, so we knew that game was going to be even harder than the first. ... It was just a hard-fought battle until the end and I’m grateful we came out on top.”
On his game-winning TD and 2-point conversion: “I’d been doing out routes the whole game, and my coach was like ‘Alright, we’re going to fake ‘em out here.’ We did it, the ball hit me in my helmet, it pops up and falls right into my hands. ... We’d been working the 2-point conversion play all week. So there wasn’t any doubt we were going for 2; I just had to catch it.”
On the championship-game environment at Trinity’s Aycock Stadium: “Oh my gosh. I live for big moments, but that was definitely the biggest I’ve ever played in. The atmosphere at Trinity is crazy, everybody’s tuned in. Everybody wanted to win that game. With the Benedictine side, the rivalry, ooof, I don’t even have any words for it. It’s crazy. Those two teams and fans going up against each other.”
On his relationship with quarterback Jack Toscano: “Going back to sophomore year when I first came in, he was pretty much my first friend that I didn’t know already. He’s really my brother, we’re probably the closest on the team right now. I got nothing but love and respect for him.”
On his relationship with head coach Sam Mickens: “He was probably recruiting me in sixth grade, middle school. Me and Coach Mickens, I feel like I can tell him anything going on in my life, if I have any problems I can come to him. He’s just a real good dude, easy to talk to, outgoing.”
Favorite athletes: Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams, whom Ferguson models his route running and all-around game after. Tennessee Titans receiver Julio Jones as well.
Favorite subject in school: Human anatomy
Career plans: After football, Ferguson hopes to work in the medical field but stay around sports, so physical therapy is the plan.
Three words to describe himself: Hard-working, funny, determined.
Hobbies away from sports: Hanging out with friends, going out to eat, playing PlayStation, watching YouTube or Netflix.
On his playlist: Rod Wave, Gunna, YoungBoy.
Person he admires the most: His parents, Jessica and Corey. “All the hard work they put in drives me.”
Favorite food: Tacos — shrimp, chicken, steak, all of the above.
If he could travel anywhere in the world: Paris
If he could be any animal: “A lion, baby.”
— Zach Joachim