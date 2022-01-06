Boys Scholar-Athlete of the month: Trinity Episcopal's Trai Ferguson

On his favorite sport: “Going back to when I was 4 years old, I was playing basketball and football. In middle school it really clicked for me that football was my first love. I’m new to track.”

Favorite sports memory: “Got to be winning the state championship. Going into it, we knew Benedictine was always going to be a big rival, we knew they were going to come out going crazy. Going back to the first game of the year when we beat them at Henrico, it was a good game. Then we had a good season, they had a good season. They were coming back strong for the playoffs, so we knew that game was going to be even harder than the first. ... It was just a hard-fought battle until the end and I’m grateful we came out on top.”

On his game-winning TD and 2-point conversion: “I’d been doing out routes the whole game, and my coach was like ‘Alright, we’re going to fake ‘em out here.’ We did it, the ball hit me in my helmet, it pops up and falls right into my hands. ... We’d been working the 2-point conversion play all week. So there wasn’t any doubt we were going for 2; I just had to catch it.”