COOPER DILLMAN

School: Monacan

Year: Sophomore GPA: 4.81

Academic accomplishments: Dillman boasts a 4.81 GPA as a sophomore while taking honors classes.

Athletic accomplishments: Dillman placed second in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke at the region title meet. He also broke his own 200 IM record from earlier in the season at the state meet. A dual athlete in golf as well, he earned second team All-Metro honors for golf and was a champion at the region tournament.

Beginnings: Cooper started swimming at the age of 9. "My mom got the entire family involved, including my sisters. We started at the YMCA, and then she became a NOVA coach and then we went there."

On his performance at the state tournament over the weekend: "I think I did great, and I think the team did great. I broke my previous 200 IM record and got a best time in the 500 freestyle. I got second place in both events. (My favorite part of this weekend was) having the whole team around. Even if they weren't swimming I just love being around the team because we have such a good team."

Favorite and best swim event: "Probably 200 breaststroke. I enjoy breaststroke, it's not as hard as fly, even though my best stroke is fly."

On breaking records in the 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke and 500 freestyle this year: Dillman said the first time he tried to break the 100 breast record, he false started, which was disappointing but did not stop him from trying again. "Breaking a record, you put a little mark on the team, and it just makes you feel good."

Favorite athlete: "Hayden Bartz. He is very supportive and always great to have at practice, especially for the long-distance sets. The hug after the 500 free made me feel so good even though I beat him, he was still supportive."

His biggest mentors: "Gavin Keane. He's kind of been just like a dad to me. He's a great role model and he is everything in control."

Favorite subject in school: "Probably math, just because I'm good at it."

Teammates he’s been most proud of this season: "John Barrow. Just because he has been through a lot and he still decided to come out and swim for a new experience and he was a great asset to the team."

Favorite moments this season: "It was at states for the 500 freestyle against Hayden (Bartz). We were head to head the entire time and I came back and won, and he still gave me a hug afterward."

Favorite food: "Cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch."

Go-to hype song: "Eminem, Lose Yourself."

Career plans: "I'm really hoping to go to college for either golf or swimming. It just depends on what I am better at as I get older and I would want to go to school for engineering or something in the field of math.

Best strategies for balancing academics and athletics: "If you're doing good mentally and physically, I would say just stick with it and if problems come along, you can get through it."