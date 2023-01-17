Boys Sports Backers Scholar-Athlete of the Month: New Kent wrestler Patrick Jordon

Patrick Jordon

School: New Kent

Year: Senior

GPA: 4.4

Academic accomplishments: Junior class president (2021-22), enrolled in a plethora of AP classes.

Athletic accomplishments: 21-3 overall record this season wrestling primarily at 145 pounds. Won weight class at Beast of the East and Trojan War, two national-level events that draw many of the nation's top high school wrestlers. Currently undefeated in dual meets, ranked No. 13 in the country for his weight class by FloWrestling. Virginia Wrestling Association wrestler of the month for December. Two-time Class 3 individual champion, three-time Class 3 team champion.

On Beast of the East in Newark, Delaware: Took vans up to Newark as a team. Early-round matches were relatively easy for Jordon. Competition heated up on the second day, pinned an opponent in the quarterfinals that had wrestled him close before. Won semifinal match by 7-1 decision, controlled it from start to finish. Got first-period takedown in title match to grab early lead, and held on for a 5-2 victory.

"It was a lot of fun, the energy there is crazy. It was kind of hard for me to comprehend what I was going through while I was going through it. ... The whole atmosphere there was different than anything I've ever seen before."

On Trojan War in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania: "I wanted to show people that I'm not here to just win one and leave, I'm going to commit to the grind and keep going. I was kind of there to make a statement. That was an important tournament for me to prove that it wasn't a fluke at Beast, I can still do some damage."

On VAWA wrestler of the month recognition: "That meant a lot, I've seen my friends win stuff like that but it's never been me. Also, I'm trying to be a leader on my team this year, pick up the slack where all of our seniors left off last year."

On other teams bringing their best against New Kent, four-time reigning Class 3 champions: "Whenever we're wrestling, especially better teams in the area, in-state especially, there's a lot of pressure in these dual meets, even in tournaments against other teams. ... You can feel that people are coming for us, they want to hunt. ... That's kind of our goal this season, fight the haters."

His biggest mentors: New Kent head coach John Goodbody and assistant Joe Salinetro, club coach (Virginia Team Predator) Mark Strickland

On his style: "I'm an action wrestler, I like to create action ... I'll go after it, I'm not scared to go out there and get pinned so long as I was trying to pin you."

On club Virginia Team Predator: "That environment at Predator, you can't get that at a school just because of how difficult the training is. When we go live, we're going at it, there's no mercy, it doesn't matter if you leave with a bloody nose, there's no hard feelings there. You just go hard."

On his recent commitment to wrestle at VMI: "I chose VMI because, one, the opportunities they give. Also, the team aspect there, there was some familiarity with people I've wrestled with before. The coaches, they were very likeable, had goals for me that I have for myself. Our ideals coincide, so we should be able to find out what's best for me and what's best for them."

Career plans: Wants to study Civil Engineering. Plans on commissioning after graduating college, long-term goal is to be in the Army Corps of Engineers.

Favorite subject in school: Math, "there's a little satisfaction when I finish a math problem and it's the right answer."

Favorite food: Jersey Mike's Italian sub.

Favorite music: Rapper Moneybagg Yo. Lots of rap before matches, but also some country here and there.

Best strategies for balancing academics and athletics: "Working hard, because there's a lot of stuff you can put off in school and athletics. But if you just do it right then, do things when you know about them. If you learn about a project, start working on it, because otherwise you're going to have to start working on it later. Working hard and having dedication to what you want to do has gotten me where I am."

Teammates he's been most proud of this season: Seth Bayens, "he's really stepped up this year. For him to come last year as a state qualifier, this year he's hoping to do more damage and he's definitely put in the work to do so."

Teammates he's closest with: Trace Ragland, Kyle Gibson, Matthew Eberly and Seth Bayens

On the culture that's allowed the Trojans to be so successful on the mat: "The atmosphere in the room is hard work. We have kids, consistently every year, who are doing good, continue to work hard in the room and set the example for the younger kids. ... It's a trickle down effect, everybody comes into the room and works hard and gets better."

Favorite moments at New Kent: Winning states his freshman year, individual and team.