Brandon Tyson's Virginia Sports Network a product of lifelong love for Richmond's athletic scene

For former Clover Hill lineman Brandon Tyson, athletics in the Richmond Metro area have always been a way of life.

An All-Metro two-way lineman in 2013 who played D-line at Old Dominion from 2014 to 2018, Tyson returned to Richmond after college and began teaching in Chesterfield County in 2019.

It was then that Tyson, who studied communications with a focus on public relations at ODU, started brainstorming new ways to cover the local athletic landscape that he'd grown up loving.

Tyson's father, Oscar Tyson Jr., was an All-Metro football player in the late 70s who went on to play at East Carolina. He still has his All-Metro plaque, and the newspaper article from when the team was published.

"I've been hearing about All-Metro and all these great players all my life," Tyson said, reminiscing on dinners with his dad where the elder Tyson would prepare his son for the All-Metro banquet he hoped would be in his future.

"I've been a big fan of the Metro area, I just love sports here."

So began Virginia Sports Network, the brainchild of Tyson which this summer began producing local high school football content across multiple platforms including Instagram and Twitter.

In its first fall sports season, VSN will feature coverage of local recruiting; a weekly Top 10 plays countdown encompassing the local youth, high school and college scene; historic tidbits like teams of the decade for the 80s, 90s and 2000s; and a Game of the Week broadcast on YouTube in conjunction with Virginia State radio voice John Emmett, a longtime local broadcaster who's called Flying Squirrels and Richmond Kickers games and will do play-by-play for VSN.

Also in the works is a weekly podcast covering high school football.

"There's a lot of great media outlets here, but there's kind of a gap with the kids now because of new technology and what they want to see," said Tyson, who in 2020 launched Tyson Visuals, a production company that does commitment and highlight videos for local players.

"I wanted to figure out a way where I can bridge that gap and give the student-athletes a platform that's specifically for kids in our area."

Tyson is a historian of the local sports landscape, and VSN has posted writeups on notable players from the Richmond area like Patrick Henry lineman Damien Woody, who led the Patriots to a state title in 1994 and went to win a pair of Super Bowls with the New England Patriots; and Matoaca's James Farrior, who went on to play at UVA and win two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers to highlight a 15-year NFL career.

"There's already excitement in this area, people love their high school teams," Tyson said. "I thought something like this would add even more excitement."

Tyson has received positive feedback from members of that local athletic community this summer, notably from Trinity Episcopal assistant and 804 quarterbacks coach Malcolm Bell; L.C. Bird head coach Troy Taylor; Highland Springs athletics director Harry Lee Daniel.

By Tyson's side throughout the inception of VSN has been Cergeil "Surge" Louis II, a Richmond native, Thomas Jefferson High graduate and NFL photographer for SportsJourney.com.

Tyson remembers his second grade teacher telling him he had a talent for sports coverage.

He and Louis are looking to pay their childhood affinity for local sports coverage forward, as VSN partners with Randolph-Macon's Bassett Academic Internship program and as well as VCU's Robertson School of Media and Culture to provide internship opportunities for local college students looking to break into the sports media field and accumulate academic credit.

Tyson also hopes to make internship opportunities available for high school students.

"I've just always loved telling a story when it comes to sports," Tyson said.

"It's one of the things that brings peoples together from all walks of life. You can go to your local high school or college game and you will see people from all walks of life coming together and cheering for one team. And that builds the community. That's why I have a passion for sports in this area."

Virginia Sports Network is free, and Tyson hopes to accrue sponsorship with local businesses so it can stay that way with the goal of keeping coverage accessible to communities of all socio-economic statuses throughout the greater Richmond area.

"Everything we're going to do is for the betterment of our student-athletes," Tyson said.

"We want this to be a platform covering the entire Richmond area -- private, public, Henrico, Richmond, Hanover, Chesterfield, whatever. We want to show everyone love."