Braves paid more than $400,000 over slot value for Hanover's Keller

The 2022 All-Metro baseball player of the year is headed to the reigning World Series champions. But it took a pretty penny for the Atlanta Braves to pry their sixth-round draft pick away from Old Dominion.

Hanover pitcher / shortstop Seth Keller initially signed with the Monarchs before Atlanta selected him with the 185th pick in last week's MLB draft.

For top high school players with plans to play in college, the decision of whether or not to turn pro usually comes down to whether teams want to meet a player’s price for a signing bonus.

In the MLB draft, each pick in the first 10 round has a slotted value. Each team has a specific total value it can spend on all the players it selects, determined by adding up the slotted value for each of its picks in the first 10 rounds.

Teams cannot go over the total value of all their picks, but they can go over a single slotted value for specific players.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline on Friday reported that Keller signed with Atlanta for $697,500. The slotted value for the 185th overall pick is $275,100.

So in order for the Braves to lure Keller away from ODU and into their minor league system, they paid $422,400 over the value allotted to the slot used to select him.

That's money that could have gone to the Braves' other draft picks, but that they chose to use to secure Keller's signature, indicating that Atlanta sees a high ceiling down the road for the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder.

"The Braves were able to make up a really good number as a pitcher for me to take, and I felt like that was the best opportunity for me," said Keller, a right-hander with a fastball that’s consistently around 93-94 mph and has touched 96.

Keller went 6-0 with a 0.58 ERA and struck out 75 hitters, allowing just nine hits and nine walks in 36 innings this season for Class 4 champion Hanover. He also had a monster year at the plate, hitting .554 with 10 homers, 35 RBIs, nine doubles, a triple and 14 stolen bases.

Keller said he's now totally focused on his professional development.

"I feel like I have the drive and motivation to really do it, and hopefully I can get up to the major league level one day," he said.