Brooks brothers lead Glen Allen over Mills Godwin in battle of baseball unbeatens

A particularly sloppy practice earlier this week led Glen Allen baseball coach Dave Savino to change some tactics.

“They were more track stars than baseball players. They did a lot of running," Savino recalled. “We had to get their minds right. They were starting to feel themselves a little bit too much.”

The Jaguars needed focus heading to Mills Godwin to battle the Eagles, two unbeaten teams jockeying for playoff position in Class 5, Region B. In the end, it was Mills Godwin who lost focus, walking eight batters and hitting five others by pitches. Seven of those thirteen base runners scored as the Jaguars punched out the Eagles 13-4 to stay unbeaten at 8-0. The Eagles fell to 6-1.

Glen Allen was aggressive on the base paths all evening, but Mills Godwin scratched the scoreboard first as, after Justin Tobin singled and Ashur Caraher reached on an error, the Eagles executed a double steal to bring Tobin home. George Gustafson’s single scored Caraher for a 2-0 lead after an inning.

After that, Jaden Kinsler would settle down on the hill for the Jaguars, scattering three hits over the next four innings. His teammates began a hitting carousel in the second that gave Glen Allen the lead for good.