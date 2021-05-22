Brooks brothers lead Glen Allen over Mills Godwin in battle of baseball unbeatens

A particularly sloppy practice earlier this week led Glen Allen baseball coach Dave Savino to change some tactics.
“They were more track stars than baseball players. They did a lot of running," Savino recalled. “We had to get their minds right. They were starting to feel themselves a little bit too much.”
The Jaguars needed focus heading to Mills Godwin to battle the Eagles, two unbeaten teams jockeying for playoff position in Class 5, Region B. In the end, it was Mills Godwin who lost focus, walking eight batters and hitting five others by pitches. Seven of those thirteen base runners scored as the Jaguars punched out the Eagles 13-4 to stay unbeaten at 8-0. The Eagles fell to 6-1.
Glen Allen was aggressive on the base paths all evening, but Mills Godwin scratched the scoreboard first as, after Justin Tobin singled and Ashur Caraher reached on an error, the Eagles executed a double steal to bring Tobin home. George Gustafson’s single scored Caraher for a 2-0 lead after an inning.
After that, Jaden Kinsler would settle down on the hill for the Jaguars, scattering three hits over the next four innings. His teammates began a hitting carousel in the second that gave Glen Allen the lead for good.
Chris Johnson took one of his two trips to first via the hit by pitch to start the frame, followed by a walk to Dylan Talbott. Two batters later, Cam Slough singled to left to load the bases. Drew Morris next singled to right for a run. Eli Brooks singled home Talbott, then Anthony Connor’s seeing-eye single found grass in shallow right field to score Cam Wheeler.
Andrew Harris’ sacrifice fly to deep center plated Morris, and Ethan Brooks finished the scoring by singling home his twin brother Eli. The Jaguars added a run in the fourth as Ethan’s sacrifice fly brought Eli home again.
Two wild pitches in the fifth by Mills Godwin added two runs to the Jaguar ledger before the Eagles finally touched Kinsler for two runs thanks to back to back RBI singles from Gustafson and Chase Muir.
Leading 8-4 entering the sixth, Glen Allen put it away for four more runs. In all, six of seven Jaguar leadoff hitters got on base either by base on balls or hit by pitch.
“They did give a lot of free nineties to us, and we took advantage of those situations,” Savino explained.
At the core of the Jaguars are the Brooks brothers. They are fierce competitors, are mild mannered, and from the moment the team steps on the field, you know a major component of their job is to lead.
“Those two (Godwin) runs fueled us as a team,” Ethan Brooks said. “Once the train starts, there’s one hit, then another one, then we kept scoring. I think we played great team baseball tonight.”
Savino was very happy with their contributions in this victory, and all season.
“If you have to draw up a perfect baseball player in virtually every aspect, both those kids would be who you’d put on the paper," he said.