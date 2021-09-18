Bruising ground game, gutsy onside kick help No. 6 Varina upend No. 5 Hermitage

Varina second-year football coach Marcus Lewis trusts his coaching staff.
That includes first-year special teams coordinator Justin Fitzgerald. And that trust paid off big time Friday night when Fitzgerald made a gutsy call to attempt an onside kick that keyed the decisive third quarter of the No. 6 Blue Devils' 28-21 win over No. 5 Hermitage.
"I love what he brings to the table," Lewis said of Fitzgerald. "I said go ahead and do your thing coach."
Varina (2-0) recovered, allowing its bruising ground game, led by junior back Tae'mon Brown, to control the third quarter with more than 11 minutes of possession. Hermitage (1-1) led 7-6 at halftime, but by the time the Panthers got the ball after the break, they were down 21-7 with 57 seconds to play in the period.
In front of 2,500-plus at Herm's Chester E. Fritz Stadium, Brown carried 26 times for 158 yards and a 6-yard touchdown that came on the first possession of that pivotal third quarter to cap off a 12-play drive.
"It was wide open, I've got to congratulate my line on that," a breathless Brown said of the scoring play. "They kept on pushing today."
Eight plays after the onside kick, Blue Devils quarterback Myles Derricott made another house call, this time on a 1-yard run.
At 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, Brown maneuvered his way betwixt would-be tacklers all night, spinning out of arms and high stepping past the outstretched fingertips of diving defenders.
Lewis said, in that third quarter, one of his assistants was ready to pass more. But the Blue Devils' linebacker-turned-head-coach wanted to "keep pounding." Varina ran the ball on 18 of its 20 third-quarter offensive snaps and totaled 244 yards on the ground.
"We ride Tae'mon hard, he had a great night" Lewis said. "They ain't stopping it, we ain't changing nothing. Big ups to our offensive line, running backs, wide receivers blocking."
Varina fans traveled well for a storied matchup of two of the 804's traditional powers. The schools first played in 1965, and the 34-game series has been highly competitive, with the Blue Devils' win bringing the tally to 17-17.
"We knew it was going to be a fight," Brown said of the intensity of meeting the Panthers.
Varina supporters chirped back and forth with the Hermitage sideline, fans on both sides yelled strongly-worded play-calling suggestions, home supporters rang cowbells and the Panthers' drum line sent vibrations across the turf in an early-season playoff atmosphere.
"It's a playoff game, I didn't really expect nothing different, playing against Hermitage," Lewis said. "That's always the atmosphere over here."
Herm received the opening kickoff and set the tone out of the gate with a 10-play scoring drive featuring the 1-2 punch of quarterback Jaylen Burton and running back Jeremiah Coney. Burton punched it in on a 1-yard run, he finished 9 of 14 for 67 yards and rushed 12 times for 62 yards. Coney, who's been offered by UVA, ran 16 times for 70 yards with a pair of touchdowns.
Varina responded emphatically on its first drive when Derricott lofted a pretty 35-yard touchdown to receiver Carlo Thompson. But both offenses cooled down, and that was it for the first-half scoring.
The back-to-back Varina touchdowns out of the break took the buzz out of the Hermitage supporters. But Burton, Coney and Co. weren't going down without a fight. Coney scored from 4 yards out to begin the fourth quarter. But it took the Blue Devils just three plays on the ensuing drive to respond on a 32-yard touchdown scamper down the right sideline by Curtis Green.
Coney found the end zone again from 18 yards out to make it a one-score game. And Hermitage got the ball back with 1:50 to go needing a touchdown to tie.
But the Varina defense stood tall, and Burton's Hail Mary as time expired soared harmlessly over the jubilant Blue Devils sideline.
---------------------------------------------------
Varina 6 0 14 8 - 28
Hermitage 7 0 0 14 - 21
Scoring plays
HERM: Burton 1 run (Meginity kick)
VAR: Thompson 35 pass from Derricott (run failed)
VAR: Brown 6 run (Derricott run)
VAR: Derricott 1 run (Wilson kick)
HERM: Coney 4 run (kick failed)
VAR: Green 32 run (Wilson kick)
HERM: Coney 18 run (Coney run)
RUSHING: VAR: Tae'mon Brown 26-158; Curtis Green 5-51; Anthony Fisher 3--3; Myles Derricott 6-38; HERM: Jeremiah Coney 16-70; Jaylen Burton 12-62; KaRon Burton 1-3.
PASSING: VAR: Myles Derricott 5-9-89-0; HERM: Jaylen Burton 9-14-67-0.
RECEIVING: VAR: Carlo Thompson 1-35; Kamaree Wells 1-11; Anthony Fisher 2-20; Amari Baylor 1-23; HERM: Jhakiri Bolden 4-25; Corey Morton 1-19; Malik Meyers 3-20; Brailen Jones 1-3.
