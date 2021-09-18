Bruising ground game, gutsy onside kick help No. 6 Varina upend No. 5 Hermitage

"It's a playoff game, I didn't really expect nothing different, playing against Hermitage," Lewis said. "That's always the atmosphere over here."

Herm received the opening kickoff and set the tone out of the gate with a 10-play scoring drive featuring the 1-2 punch of quarterback Jaylen Burton and running back Jeremiah Coney. Burton punched it in on a 1-yard run, he finished 9 of 14 for 67 yards and rushed 12 times for 62 yards. Coney, who's been offered by UVA, ran 16 times for 70 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Varina responded emphatically on its first drive when Derricott lofted a pretty 35-yard touchdown to receiver Carlo Thompson. But both offenses cooled down, and that was it for the first-half scoring.

The back-to-back Varina touchdowns out of the break took the buzz out of the Hermitage supporters. But Burton, Coney and Co. weren't going down without a fight. Coney scored from 4 yards out to begin the fourth quarter. But it took the Blue Devils just three plays on the ensuing drive to respond on a 32-yard touchdown scamper down the right sideline by Curtis Green.