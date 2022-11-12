Buoyed by defense, Benedictine blanks St. Christopher's for spot in VISAA title game

St. Christopher’s offense sat a yard short of the end zone during the waning moments of what was a scoreless first half at Benedictine.

Points were at a premium throughout Saturday’s VISAA semifinal, and the Saints looked poised to take a commanding 7-point lead into halftime. All that was standing between them and paydirt was a big, green brick wall.

Two runs into the teeth of the Cadets defense went nowhere, and the Saints went to the air on third down.

Or at least they tried. A swarm of Cadets ambushed Saints quarterback Kahlil Nash and brought the signal caller to the ground as the final seconds ticked off the first-half clock.

Benedictine (8-3) rode that momentum into the second half and never looked back. The Cadets’ dominant defense forced five turnovers after halftime en route to a convincing 20-0 victory and a spot in the VISAA championship game.

“It was just heart,” Benedictine senior defensive tackle and North Carolina recruit Joel Starlings said of the game-altering goal-line stand. “We wanted it so bad. We were on that 1-yard line, and we knew we had to stop them to win this game.”

Benedictine 14th-year head coach Greg Lilly credited the stop as a catalyst to what was to come from his team in the second half.

“The defense made a great set of plays there to be able to hold them to nothin’,” Lilly said. “If nothing else I think we felt a little flat in the first half. That gave us a little bit of emotion, a little bit of enthusiasm going into the locker room.”

What ensued in the second half was a series of St. Christopher’s errors, only one of which was unforced. A muffed snap on a punt attempt at the beginning of the third quarter was scooped up by Cadets linebacker John Garbett before the senior galloped to the end zone for the game’s first score.

The Saints (7-4) offense was quickly back on the field, but not for long. An interception by junior cornerback Khamari Veney on the very next possession set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Benedictine sophomore tailback Ryker Cook to put the Cadets up 14-0.

St. Christopher’s wouldn’t go quietly but couldn’t evade the costly mistakes. A 51-yard connection from Nash to junior wideout Jacob Zollar marked the Saints’ biggest play of the afternoon and had them threatening to cut the Cadet lead in half.

One play later, the ball found the hands of Veney once again for the junior’s second interception of the quarter.

“It all starts out with the D-line,” Veney said of his defense’s thievery. “They keep the pressure on, and the quarterback throws it up to the [defensive backs] and we go get it.”

Cadets defensive back Addison Gosline closed out the third quarter with another interception, the third of the day for Benedictine. And senior quarterback Wes Buleza and junior receiver Jordan Callahan connected on a screen pass for a 32-yard score to put the game on ice midway through the final quarter.

The final numbers for the Benedictine defense: 149 total yards allowed, five turnovers, zero points and a berth in the state championship.

St. Christopher’s coach Lance Clelland was proud of his bunch but couldn’t help but be discouraged following an uncharacteristic game from his offense.

“We had some turnovers which we hadn’t really had all year long,” Clelland said. “When you have that many turnovers you get beat.”

The Benedictine offense finished the day with 200 total yards, led by 60 on the ground from Cook on 13 carries.

Senior tight end Henry Berling led the Cadets with one catch for 40 yards. The two-way player also added two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss on defense.

Zollar was the Saints’ main source of offense as he caught five balls for 81 yards while adding an interception on defense as well.

Benedictine’s win sets up a rematch in the state championship with undefeated Trinity (10-0). The two teams faced off in the first game of the season way back on Aug. 27, which Trinity won by a score of 21-7.

Benedictine players and coaches all said they’d enjoy Saturday’s victory for only a few hours before film sessions began.

They have little interest in waiting to set their sights on payback.