Burton leads Hermitage to come-from-behind win over previously unbeaten Douglas Freeman

The thrill of victory radiated from Karon Burton’s glowing countenance.

A few steps away, his Hermitage High teammates whooped and hollered as they reveled in their 28-14 come-from-behind victory over previously undefeated Douglas Freeman under the Friday night lights at Chester E. Fritz Stadium.

Now, with the cameras and recorders rolling, it was time for the Panthers’ 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior quarterback to explain his and his guys’ success, especially after Jeremiah Coney, their go-to running back, lock-down linebacker and Appalachian State commit, missed most of the game after sustaining an injury to his right shoulder.

“Take it play by play,” Burton said. “See what we can get. Trust my coaches with their play-calling. Trust my teammates to execute. They have my back. I have their back.”

Nimble afoot, fast, dexterous and fearless, Burton accounted for 230 of the Panthers’ 325 yards.

He carried 23 times, mostly on direct-snap sprints behind a phalanx of bigguns up front or sprints around end, for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

He completed 8-of-13 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown (8 yards to Chase Rivers on his team’s opening series) against one interception (by the Mavericks’ Danny Medina-Barrera).

“When your time’s called, step in the role and play as hard as you can,” Burton said of his prodigious contributions. “Do your job. Play the play. That’s our motto.”

The Mavericks, 6-1 and No. 7 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, led 14-7 at the half on touchdown runs by Miggy Martin and Cooper Speidell and points-after by Ty Bowman. The Panthers (5-3) owned the second half.

After receiving the kickoff, they ran just three plays, the last a 57-yard keeper by Burton, who hit off the right side, cut back to the left, and outsprinted the pursuit to the house.

“Once he [pointing to tight end D’Ahmon Artis] made his block and the other linemen their blocks, I knew I had an opening,” Burton said. “I looked to my right and saw a dude was ready to hit me. Spin move. Once I did that, I knew I was gone.”

The Panthers’ defense thwarted Freeman’s next foray into their territory at the 24, then launched a clock-consuming 13-play, 76-yard drive that ended with Burton’s 8-yard TD run and a 2-point conversion by Walt Brooks for a 21-14 lead at 9:59 of the fourth quarter.

Kaen Coles recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to set the stage for another long drive (14 plays, 66 yards with fill-ins Brooks and D’Mitri Richardson pulling yeoman’s duty) that ended 2:22 from the end when Burton powered the final yard into the end zone behind his interior linemen. Braeden Megenity added the extra point.

“Keep running the ball,” coach Tim Jean-Pierre said of his halftime message. “They [the Mavericks] were doing a decent job of slicing and smashing our guys inside, which made it harder to get our running game going.

“Ultimately, we stuck with it. Obviously, we wanted to take whatever advantage you can when key players are out so you can give your backups the opportunity to make significant plays. They capitalized on it. Shout-out to those guys.”

The Mavericks ran 48 plays for 260 yards, but Burton and crew’s ability to control the ball limited them to just 16 plays and 105 yards after the break.

“I knew if I did my job, my team would do theirs,” said Artis, a 6-2, 210-pound senior defensive end. “I didn’t have to make plays by myself. They were bouncing the plays back to me. It was a team effort.”

Douglas Freeman 7 7 0 0 — 14

Hermitage 7 0 6 15 — 28

Herm — Rivers 8 pass from Burton (Megenity kick)

DF — Martin 1 run (Bowman kick)

DF — Speidell 4 run (Bowman kick)

Herm — Burton 57 run (pass failed)

Herm — Burton 8 run (Brooks run)

Herm — Burton 1 run (Megenity kick)

RUSHING

DF — China 6 carries, 64 yards, Bland 8-59, Reece 7-22, Speidell 1-4, Martin 8-3; Herm — Burton 23-146, Coney 7-65, Brooks 5-15, Lewis 1-11, Artis 1-4.

PASSING

DF — Reece 7-10 attempts-1-82; Bland 2-7-0-26; Lohmann 0-1-0-0; Herm — Burton 8-13-1-84.

RECEIVING