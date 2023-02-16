The Benedictine Cadets are no strangers to hosting the VISAA state wrestling tournament, and all eyes will be on the hosts as they look to take the championship title from their rivals and defending champions at St. Christopher's.

Both teams boast individual champions throughout various weight classes, which should mean tough competition throughout the weekend.

St. Christopher's Riley Finck (175 pounds) and Cale Roggie (138), as well as Benedictine's Brycen Arbogast (132) and Lane Foard (138), are all looking to claim titles this year against the state's best, including wrestlers from Collegiate.

"There's pressure, everyone wants to beat the person from last year, but I'm confident and I'm looking forward to it," Finck said.

"I feel like all eyes are on me, especially since being the No. 2 seed and being ranked below a kid that is younger than me, I have a lot to to live up to," Roggie said.

For Foard, the pressure is different because this year he is looking to be able to defend his title.

"Last year there was still pressure, being a freshman going against a junior, but this year I do feel a bit more pressure," Foard said.

He said that confidence is important when going out into the mat.

Along with those who have won previous titles, new wrestlers, like St. Christopher's freshman Walker Turley (132), will be in the mix.

"It's a little nerve wracking because I'm just a freshman and the others are seniors and it's their last ride," he said. "But for me it's my first chance to show what I can do and who I am in the state."

He was ranked No. 2 in his weight class and is excited to "put on a show" for spectators to enjoy.

"I want to be entertaining, win or lose," he said. "After the match I want everyone to be on their feet clapping."

Two seniors, St. Chris's Jack Parker (120) and Benedictine's Brady Bollander (144), are looking to make the most of the last opportunity they have at states.

Parker and Bollander both said that they are looking to give their all in this tournament and hope to return home with a state title to finish off their senior years strong.

Despite having some pressure to bring home a state title before graduation, the nerves that they experience is still similar to other meets.

"It's one of those things that you have to realize that everybody feels it and it's normal," Bollander said.

Throughout the season, St. Christopher's wrestlers have had the state tournament on their minds, making sure to schedule difficult meets at the beginning of the season and easier ones towards the end.

"We go pretty hard early on and then in the last month we wrestle more local and private schools trying to get ready for the state tournament, but overall the boys have done really well all year," Saints coach Tommy Owens said.

Owens said that it is important to build a base earlier on so that the wrestlers are able to build off of that and continue getting better for the postseason tournaments.

The Cadets also have a similar approach to their schedule, where they have a tough schedule to help prepare the wrestlers for states and national preps.

"The boys have been working hard and just like in past seasons, we are peaking at the right time," said coach David Yost.

Benedictine had some injuries at the beginning of the season, but Yost said that they are now peaking at the right time and were able to get healthy again.

"Key conversations come into play," said Yost. "A lot of the guys become mentally tougher by the end of the year and that's a huge part of the sport."

The VISAA teams are focusing in on the state tournament, but they also have their sights set on the National Preps tournament that comes after.

"It (National Preps) is the real pinnacle of the season," said Yost.

The teams will meet on Friday for the preliminary rounds and will begin at 4 p.m. Those who qualify will participate on Saturday and competition will begin at 10 a.m.

