Carl Peal, who coached Petersburg to consecutive state basketball titles (50-0), dies

No coach experienced more success than Carl Peal over a two-year period. That would have been impossible.

Mr. Peal’s Petersburg High basketball teams won back-to-back state Group AAA championships in 1973 and 1974, going 25-0 each season. The headliner on those teams was 6-foot-10 Moses Malone, who went on to become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which recognizes Malone as “the first modern player to go straight from high school to professional basketball.”

Mr. Peal, who was a Richmond resident, recently died at age 94, and his funeral service was held Tuesday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Malone, who averaged about 30 points as a junior and senior, had quality players around him at Petersburg. But as Mr. Peal’s predecessor, Bob Kilbourne, noted in a Times-Dispatch story, "Sure, Carl had wonderful material. But you still need to do something with it, and he did."

In 1970, Mr. Peal succeeded Kilbourne as Petersburg’s coach. Mr. Peal coached for 19 years in the city's school system.

"Carl was the kind of coach who never put himself in the forefront," Kilbourne said. Mr. Peal went on to be an assistant principal at Petersburg.

Mr. Peal was a native of Springfield, Ohio, and graduated from Atlanta’s Morris Brown College, where he played basketball. Mr. Peal retired as Petersburg’s coach following the 1974 state championship. Through the years following that move he made to spend more time with his family, Mr. Peal consistently praised the cohesion and unselfishness of the players on those undefeated, title-winning teams.

"Moses would listen to you and do what you said," Peal said in a 2004 interview with The Times-Dispatch. "They were all good kids, and not one of them would try to outplay the others."