CARLEIGH DILLMAN

School: Monacan

Year: Senior GPA: 4.96

Academic accomplishments: Has taken various AP courses and passed all exams. West Point Society of Richmond Leadership Award recipient. Member of Ecology, BETA clubs, National Honor Society, superintendent's student advisory group.

Athletic accomplishments: Regional champion in 100 fly, 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, third in 100 back. Helped Chiefs win Class 4 championship, program's fourth state title in five years. Placed third at state meet in 100 fly, seventh in 100 back, was part of title-winning 200 medley and 200 free relay teams. Holds school record in 200 medley relay swimming fly leg.

Background: Born in Charlottesville, moved to Richmond at 7 years old, started swimming at that time at the Midlothian YMCA. Swims for NOVA of Virginia Aquatics. Brother Cooper swims at Monacan, older sister Shannah swims at University of West Florida. Mother Anita coaches at NOVA.

On winning state championship: The Chiefs claimed the Class 4 team title with 336 points, clear of second-place Western Albemarle with 280. Dillman is the only senior on the girls regional and state teams and said her last few swims were emotional. "This year was unlike any other year that I've been a part of the Monacan swim team. There was so much excitement, so much enthusiasm the whole year, it didn't matter what meet it was. So it was just a really good foundation leading up to those championship meets, regionals and states."

On her last event at states, the 100 back final: "I just remember touching and looking up at the scoreboard. I got a best time, which was awesome, but it really hit me in that moment that that was my last swim with the team, the last time I put that Monacan cap on. It was really emotional. I got out and cried a little bit. All my teammates were there, hugging me. It was bittersweet. I love this team, I would do anything for them, I don't want to leave."

Her biggest mentors: Parents Anita and Jeffrey and older sister Shannah, whom she strives to emulate.

On Chiefs coach Brian Singleton: "Our connection started really great because of that connection with my sister (a year ahead of Carleigh), and it only grew stronger the next four years. He's really the foundation to our whole swim team." Assistant coach Jessica Bauer has been instrumental as well, Dillman said.

Favorite memories: Her senior night this year, after securing a personal best time in the 200 IM. "All of us getting to walk down the bulkhead with the rest of the team screaming our names, it was just so special. It hadn't really hit me yet that I was leaving."

On balancing academics and athletics: Organization is key, she's got a calendar that keeps her schedule in order. She's also a visual learner who needs to mark off tasks when she finishes them. "Being successful in school but also being an athlete is tough. It's really time-consuming, sometimes mentally and physically exhausting. But at the end of the day it is so worth it. Especially with the Monacan swim team. Those connections that I've made this year are just so special to me. As someone who's been an introvert my whole life, stepping up to the plate and being outside of my comfort zone has just really shown me how amazing people can be and how amazing the whole team is."

Teammates she's most proud of: Could name the whole team, she said. As a team captain, she added that it's gratifying to watch others grow around her, particularly younger brother Cooper, the freshmen and the other four team captains.

College plans: Committed to swim at George Mason. Not sure exactly what she wants to study yet, but something in science.

Favorite food: Any flavor of ice cream

Favorite music: Taylor Swift

Favorite subject: Science, specifically biology. Loves learning about genetics

PHOTOS: 5-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky at TYR Pro Swim Series in Chestefield TYR Pro Swim Series TYR Pro Swim Series TYR Pro Swim Series TYR Pro Swim Series TYR Pro Swim Series TYR Pro Swim Series TYR Pro Swim Series