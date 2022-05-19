Carter Schmitt is an RBI machine for St. Christopher's baseball team

Carter Schmitt walked 28 times as a freshman at St. Christopher’s, the second-highest total in school history.

That was all well and good, but …

Saints coach Tony Szymendera envisioned a bigger things offensively for Schmitt than trotting to first base a lot. After that season, Szymendera sat down with Schmitt and said he wanted him to become a more aggressive, extra-base-hitting presence in the heart of the order.

Thus began the morphing of Schmitt into an RBI machine. In the past two seasons, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound left-handed hitting catcher has driven in 74 runs in 50 games, an average of 1.48 per, and a total that few area players from any era can claim.

Schmitt had 41 RBI last season – tying the school record -- on the way to first-team All-Metro honors. The next-highest RBI total on the first team was 26.

The senior has 33 more this season for the Saints (21-5), who take on Miller (Charlottesville) in the VISAA Division I state semifinals Friday at 7 p.m. at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights. Collegiate plays Cape Henry Collegiate in the other semifinal at 4:30.

Including his freshman year (his sophomore year was canceled by the pandemic), Schmitt has 88 career RBIs and a .411 average. He’s hitting .476 this season with three homers, 12 doubles and two triples while still walking 12 times.

St. Christopher’s has needed that production from its third-place hitter and others. Two of the Saints’ top pitchers – Cam Nuckols and Kyle Haines – have not thrown this season because of elbow surgery.

Schmitt was more of a complementary player coming up on some high-caliber travel ball teams. He usually hit near the bottom of the order, pitching in with walks and as a contact hitter – “I’ve always been a huge contact guy,” he said -- who didn’t strike out much. He’s whiffed only nine times in the past two seasons for St. Christopher’s.

He “very accurately” recalls the conversation with Szymendera and how it helped change his approach.

“That motivated me to get in the weight room, do some extra stuff outside school ball and summer practices, get with a few different coaches,” Schmitt said. “I really worked on my swing overall, generating that run-producing swing and whatever I can do to be more productive.”

Schmitt has worked with St. Christopher’s coaches Tommy Nuckols and Jim Starnes on eliminating a back shoulder dip, hitting to all fields instead of being a pull hitter, and the mentality of being more aggressive early and late in at-bats.

All that combined with increased strength and opportunities has produced a slew of doubles, triples and some homers. His 12 doubles this season are a school record.

“It’s really about the guys getting on in front of me,” he said. “I dial in better and my competitive nature really comes out when guys get on base.”

Schmitt is headed to Randolph-Macon, where he could have new positions. While he’s a good receiver behind the plate, “my arm has never been the strongest.” He came up playing wherever he was needed, so he said he’s comfortable at spots like first base and in the outfield.

“I like to think of myself as a true utility kind of guy,” he said. “It’s wherever [R-MC coach Ray Hedrick] puts me in the lineup. … and I can be useful.”

Szymendera said the Yellow Jackets quickly will figure out ways to "get him on the field because he can hit” -- and because he’s a leader.

Szymendera said Schmitt is on the student advisory board for the Center for the Study of Boys, which promotes best practices in engaging and teaching boys through research, professional development and programming.

“The director of the program talked about how he’s one of those guys in a meeting when he speaks the other guys listen, because they know he’s going to have something positive to say, some good idea,” Szymendera said. “He brings people together.

“That was so affirming for me because I see that on the baseball field. … I will miss him greatly. I’ll miss the RBIs, but we’ll miss the person and the leader that much more.”