As the scoreboard clock ticked inexorably toward zero Monday night, white-knuckle tension loomed thick amid the cacophonous din reverberating off the walls of James River’s Chuck Collins Gym.

Just above the top of the key stood Cosby junior guard Tony Chau, all of 5-8, ball in hand, aware of the import of the moment but unfazed and supremely confident, surveying the Rapids’ defenders, preparing to make his move.

Then, in an instant, he faked right, exploded left into the paint, encountered staunch resistance and lofted an off-balance floater from eight feet out that bounded off the rim, then rang true as the final horn sounded.

Chau’s masterpiece, delivered at the end of overtime, lifted the visiting Titans to a come-from-behind, double buzzer-beater 72-70 victory in the Class 6, Region A quarterfinal and sends them to Chesapeake for a semifinal matchup with top seeded Oscar Smith on Wednesday.

“I actually didn’t score at all in the first half,” said Chau, who contributed 13 points, including 4 in OT. “I couldn’t get it going. Later in the game, I started feeling it.

“So I caught the ball. I’m not going to lie. I wasn’t looking for anybody. I was trying to get to the basket. I saw the opportunity. I took a shot, and it went in.

“I’m not tall, so I had to lean back a little bit to get it off.”

Chau played a huge role in Nigel Clarkson’s bucket at the buzzer in regulation that necessitated the extra four-minute period.

The Titans, who trailed the entire way and were down 53-45 after three quarters, had trouble getting stops and finding any sustained offensive flow against a variety of defensive looks that James River threw at them.

“Our kids stuck to our game plan even when things didn’t look good,” Cosby coach Ron Carr said. “Eventually the game came back to them. We felt like we had to play man-to-man. They had too many shooters. We knew we had some match-up problems. I told the kids there’d been some rough spots. We might be playing from behind. We had to play as a team, not get selfish and start hugging a man and playing individual.

“And we had to go inside, take good shots, not rush shots. I thought we did a good job of that.”

The Titans opened the fourth quarter with an 9-4 run and trailed 57-54 with 2:30 to go. The Rapids called time to settle and refocus and forced Cosby to foul to regain possession.

While the home team hit 7 of 10 from the line, Cosby closed the gap thanks to buckets from inside by Mason Lowe (off a Chau assist) and Omari Thorpe, and a 3-pointer from the right corner by Chau at 7.5 seconds left cut the Titans’ deficit to 63-62.

With 5.7 seconds remaining, JR’s Maurice Davis hit 1 of 2 from the line.

The Titans inbounded and quickly drew a foul-to-give touch by James River that stopped their momentum and gave them the ball at midcourt.

This time, Max Wajciechowski passed deep to Chau near the baseline. Chau leapt high and barely saved it, then passed toward the low block to Lowe, who was surrounded by defenders.

Lowe quickly passed to Clarkson, who dropped in the equalizer from the left elbow as the buzzer sounded.

“We’re in the playoffs, and we have the motivation to keep playing,” said Clarkson, a 6-6 senior who scored 25 points, 17 of which kept the Titans in the game in the first half. “We practice situations where we’re down, so we were really prepared for this.

“Max passed to Tony. He passed to Mason Lowe. He passed to me, and I was able to knock the shot down.”

And his thought when the shot went through?

“Going to overtime,” Clarkson said with a smile. “Let’s get the win.”

Cosby 9 17 19 19 8 – 72

James River 15 19 19 11 6 – 70

Cosby (16-7): Chau 13, Thorpe 13, Wajciechowski 0, Pulliam 11, Clarkson 25, DeBrew 2, Lowe 10. Totals: 29 8-12 72

James River (16-7): Zegalla 8, Lawhun 16, Brod 3, Deloatch 27, Bickett 0, Hodges 2, Davis 14. Totals: 22 18-27 70

3-point goals: Cosby – Clarkson 3, Chau 2, Pulliam. JR – Lawhun 3, Zegalla 2, Deloatch 2, Brod.

