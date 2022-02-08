Cheerleader Devyn Parham is latest in line of Thomas Dale track stars

Growing up as an elite competition cheerleader has wired Thomas Dale sophomore Devyn Parham to strive for perfection. One misstep on a tumble or stunt could derail her team’s performance.

She has carried that mindset with her to the Dale track and field team.

“You have to fail before you can succeed,” said Parham, who cheers with Fame All Stars in Midlothian. “I struggle with that a little bit because I don’t like failing, but the point is that you have to get back up and do it again.”

She started track in the seventh grade, and that struggle came early, as she tried to master the hurdles. But now, just in her second year of high school track, Parham is one of the premier hurdlers and all-around athletes in Virginia, looking to propel the Knights to back-to-back titles at the region and state levels.

Last year, Parham’s versatility was instrumental in seizing the Class 6, Region A team crown, as she scored 31 points as a freshman. This year, she’s continued to make an impact for coach Jamarri Price at Dale, most recently setting the fastest mark in the state for any girl this season in the 55-meter hurdles, clocking in at 8.37 on Jan. 29.

“She has a hard-nosed, hardcore, I-don’t-want-to-lose, I’m-going-to-practice-until-I-get-it-right type of attitude,” Price said. “You can’t coach that. You have to be born with that.”

Parham is the latest in a line of exceptional girls in the Dale program. National champion Titiana Marsh, a 2018 graduate who competed at Georgia, was the best among a group of talented jumpers who learned under Price, and, last year, Jordyn Henderson claimed the indoor state title in the hurdles before graduating and competing at James Madison.

Now, Parham and senior Madison McConico, another former cheerleader, are leading the pack. Through helping cheerleading teams train and having cheerleaders and gymnasts on his team, Price has seen first-hand how talented and dedicated athletes like Parham and McConico are.

“That athleticism … the strength, the coordination … An elite cheerleader, a lot of times, can make a very good track athlete, if not an elite track athlete,” Price said.

McConico added to Dale’s jumping dominance in Class 6 when she won the outdoor title in the triple jump, exceeding 40 feet. She did it again at a Central District meet on Jan. 19, hitting 40 feet, 9 inches, which stands as the best in Virginia based on available data at MileStat.com.

Parham wasn’t far behind - she hit 38-5.25. McConico is also one of Parham’s top challengers in the hurdles, with Price likening their practices to the competition of a real meet.

“Understanding that competition is a huge part of practice … that’s where we really soar. We have training partners, where we can compete every single day,” Price said. “We battle every day, and that mental sharpness is the key, I think, for where our success lies.”

Parham’s battles in practice and at meets have fostered a love for track and field. She hopes that she can add to the growing list of collegiate track athletes from Thomas Dale by the time she’s done, maybe with some more rings and records along the way.

“Especially last year, with all the circumstances, track was one of the only things we had,” Parham said. “So I’m really thankful for it.”