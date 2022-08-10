Chesterfield appeals to try to get approval for plan to form county-only district in VHSL

A proposal by Chesterfield County to create a Chesterfield-only district for 10 of its high schools didn’t garner approval from the Virginia High School League’s alignment committee. Chesterfield, though, is appealing to revive the plan when the league goes to a new four-year alignment starting in 2023-24.

Several area schools also are appealing their classification assignments in the new alignment plan.

Glen Allen and Deep Run, both of which will be moved from Class 5 to Class 6, have requested to remain in Class 5. Glen Allen is the last school in Class 6 in the new plan. Deep Run is fourth from the cutoff.

Matoaca and Maggie Walker Governor’s School also have appealed. Matoaca has requested to move up to Class 5 instead of staying in Class 4. Matoaca will have the highest enrollment in Class 4. MWGS has requested to stay in Class 3 instead of going to Class 2. It will have the highest enrollment in Class 2.

The league assigns schools to a district, region and group classification for a four-year cycle. Schools are grouped into six classifications (Class 6 is for schools with the largest enrollments) based on average daily membership for grades 9-11.

Schools within a district may be in different classifications. To help with scheduling, district schools usually play each other, as well as some nondistrict schools, during the regular season. They then move on to the region playoffs in their classifications if they qualify.

The alignment committee did not change the current setup for area schools that are grouped in the Capital, Central, Colonial and Dominion districts.

Chesterfield has seven schools – L.C. Bird, Clover Hill, Cosby, James River, Manchester, Midlothian and Monacan – in the Dominion, mixed with Powhatan and Richmond Public Schools Huguenot and George Wythe.

Three Chesterfield schools – Thomas Dale, Matoaca and Meadowbrook – are in the Central with Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Petersburg and Prince George.

Chris Rollison, the activities director at Hermitage High in Henrico County who represents one of the area regions (5C) on the alignment committee, said Chesterfield ADs have been talking to other area ADs for more than a year about putting all of the Chesterfield schools together in one district.

The plan was brought up at an alignment committee meeting in June, then formally introduced at a meeting in late July.

Rollison said at the late July meeting, the alignment committee was asked to make a recommendation to the executive committee on the plan. It didn’t gain approval, but Rollison said there was some confusion about the process and committee members, who come from around the state, “were surprised we were going to have to make that kind of recommendation.”

“There were plenty of schools who didn’t feel like they had enough information about what was going on, not necessarily Chesterfield leaving anything out. We understood what Chesterfield wanted,” he said. “I think some of the other folks didn’t know how it affected those other schools that were already currently in districts with Chesterfield schools.”

Chesterfield appealed by Monday’s deadline.

If schools want to oppose an appeal, they have until Aug. 15 to do so. A five-person committee approved by the VHSL executive committee will hear appeals on Aug. 23 and recommend an alignment plan to the executive committee.

That recommendation can then be appealed by schools to the executive committee by Sept. 6, with a final decision on Sept. 21.