A pair of state tournament games have been canceled as the result of increasingly poor air quality due to the impact of wildfires moving through Canada.
Chesterfield County has suspended athletic activities tonight, which includes a boys lacrosse semifinal against Battlefield at Cosby High School, and a boys lacrosse game between Douglas Freeman and Midlothian at Midlothian.
As of now, activities are still on as scheduled in Henrico. That includes Deep Run at Freeman in girls lacrosse.
Schools in Northern Virginia have also pulled the plug on activities due to a "red" level of air quality, an advisory that applies to all citizens, not just those with breathing conditions.
Northern Virginia is scheduled to host the State Jubilee this weekend, but that may depend on air quality developments.
VHSL spokesperson Mike McCall said the league is monitoring developments and how that may impact weekend plans.
This has been a breaking news update, and will be updated with new information.
