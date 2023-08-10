One of metro Richmond's most prominent baseball names is taking the helm of the program at Trinity Episcopal.

Chris Gerrity, a VCU baseball infielder from 1999 to 2002 and co-owner of Richmond Baseball Academy West, will be the new coach and program head of Titans baseball, the school announced on Thursday.

Gerrity replaces Tim Merry, who led Trinity baseball for five years. Merry is now the executive director of the Virginia Baseball Coaches Association.

A Midlothian native and Midlothian High alumnus, Gerrity has four sons and lives in the community with his wife, Kate.

Gerrity has already worked with a number of the Titans' current crop of players through RBA West and his position coaching the 15U VA Seminoles travel team.

“Chris brings just the right balance of what can make a coach successful,” Trinity Director of Athletics Anna Prillaman said in a statement from the school.

“Lots of guys know the game of baseball; finding that is not the hard part. We look for seasoned coaches who have that sport specific expert foundation, but also are well connected in a given sport’s community in Richmond, and most importantly, have the heart to want to mentor and build the character of these boys into great young men.

"Winning is a byproduct of all of that. He’s proven in all of these areas."

Gerrity, 43, played in 168 games in his VCU career, registering 116 hits (20 for extra bases) and 62 RBIs. His career average was .256, and he scored 84 runs.

The Rams reached the NCAA tournament in 1999, 2001 and 2002, and won a CAA tournament title in '02, Gerrity's senior year, during which he was a regular starter.

“I want to give these student-athletes a fun and exciting experience, while teaching them a work ethic that will help them down the road in whatever path they choose," Gerrity said in the release.

The Titans finished 5-15-1 last season, 8-14 the year before, 9-14 in 2021, and 4-18 in 2019. Trinity baseball last produced a winning season in 2018 when it went 14-10-1.

Gerrity will seek to revitalize the program on the foundation of extensive connections throughout the Richmond-area baseball community.

He owns RBA West alongside former VCU and University of Richmond coach Mark McQueen; former Highland Springs and James Madison player Greg Bullheller; and former Meadowbrook High and VCU standout Cla Meredith, who led a successful MLB career as a reliever with the Red Sox, Padres and Orioles and is now a firefighter in Henrico County.

