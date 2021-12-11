Claiborne, Robinson lead offensive onslaught as King William claims Class 2 state title

With the G-Men keying on Claiborne as best they could, Robinson connected with the Wake Forest commit on a 56-yard catch- and-dash for a score at 1:08 of the first period.

“I was running a route to the flats,” Claiborne said. “They were in man coverage. I just slipped out the backfield. My quarterback hit me right on the money. I knew I had one man to beat. I hit him with a nasty spin move and went for 6.”

After Turner-Bradshaw scored on a 3-yard run and Morgan’s kick created a 14-14 tie 7:05 before halftime, Claiborne scored his third TD on a 19-yard run. Robinson’s pass to Kavontay Hayes put KW up 22-14.

Isaiah Stockwell drilled the ensuing kickoff off the leg of a front-line Graham return man, Charles Watkins recovered, and five plays later Robinson raced 29 yards on a keeper for a score.

Though the G-Men cut their deficit to 28-21 just before the break, they would not threaten again.