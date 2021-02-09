Class 4, Region B championship games in basketball moved to Wednesday

The championship games for the Class 4, Region B boys and girls basketball tournament have been moved to Wednesday because of the weather forecast.
The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday.
Boys
Class 4, Region B
Tuesday’s semifinals
No. 2 (South) Monacan at No. 1 (North) Courtland, 7 p.m.
No. 2 (North) Eastern View at No. 1 (South) Hanover, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s final (at higher seed)
Semifinal winners, TBA
Girls
Class 4, Region B
Tuesday’s semifinals
No. 2 (South) Patrick Henry at No. 1 (North) Louisa, 7 p.m.
No. 2 (North) King George at No. 1 (South) Monacan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s final (at higher seed)
Semifinal winners, TBD
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd
Tim Pearrell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.