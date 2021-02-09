 Skip to main content
Class 4, Region B championship games in basketball moved to Wednesday
Cosby at Monacan girls game

Monacan's Caitlyn Rodriguez (5) shoots against Cosby's Jordan Clark during the first half of the girls basketball game at Monacan High School in Chesterfield, VA., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/RTD

The championship games for the Class 4, Region B boys and girls basketball tournament have been moved to Wednesday because of the weather forecast.

The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday.

Boys

Class 4, Region B

Tuesday’s semifinals

No. 2 (South) Monacan at No. 1 (North) Courtland, 7 p.m.

No. 2 (North) Eastern View at No. 1 (South) Hanover, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s final (at higher seed)

Semifinal winners, TBA

Girls

Class 4, Region B

Tuesday’s semifinals

No. 2 (South) Patrick Henry at No. 1 (North) Louisa, 7 p.m.

No. 2 (North) King George at No. 1 (South) Monacan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s final (at higher seed)

Semifinal winners, TBD

