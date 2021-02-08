Class 5, Region B basketball tournament shifts dates

The dates for the semifinals and finals of this week’s Class 5, Region B boys and girls basketball tournament have been moved up because of the potential for bad weather later in the week.

The semifinals have been moved to Tuesday (boys at Matoaca, girls at Midlothian). The championship games are scheduled for Wednesday at Matoaca.

Boys

Class 5, Region B

Monday’s quarterfinals

No. 8 Matoaca at No. 1 Manchester, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Prince George at No. 4 Midlothian, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Clover Hill at No. 3 Atlee, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Meadowbrook at No. 2 L.C. Bird, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s semifinals at Matoaca

Upper bracket winners, 6 p.m.

Lower bracket winners, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s final at Matoaca

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Class 5, Region B