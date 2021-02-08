 Skip to main content
Class 5, Region B basketball tournament shifts dates
Class 5, Region B basketball tournament shifts dates

Manchester-L.C. Bird boys basketball game

Manchester's Jeremiah Hutton (12) shoots against L.C. Bird's Jaden Daughtry during the first half of the boy's basketball game at L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

The dates for the semifinals and finals of this week’s Class 5, Region B boys and girls basketball tournament have been moved up because of the potential for bad weather later in the week.

The semifinals have been moved to Tuesday (boys at Matoaca, girls at Midlothian). The championship games are scheduled for Wednesday at Matoaca.

Boys

Class 5, Region B

Monday’s quarterfinals

No. 8 Matoaca at No. 1 Manchester, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Prince George at No. 4 Midlothian, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Clover Hill at No. 3 Atlee, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Meadowbrook at No. 2 L.C. Bird, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s semifinals at Matoaca

Upper bracket winners, 6 p.m.

Lower bracket winners, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s final at Matoaca

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Class 5, Region B

Monday’s quarterfinals

No. 8 Atlee at No. 1 Meadowbrook, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Prince George at No. 4 L.C. Bird, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Manchester at No. 3 Midlothian, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Clover Hill at No. 2 Matoaca, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s semifinals at Midlothian

Upper bracket winners, 6 p.m.

Lower bracket winners, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s final at Matoaca

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

