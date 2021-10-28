Close wins help L.C. Bird in Region 5C football ratings

Down-to-the-wire games have been a bit of a theme for the L.C. Bird High football team this season.

Winning two of those back to back is part of a three-game winning streak for the Skyhawks that has put them in better position in the Region 5C playoff seedings. They are fifth with a 25.00 rating, behind Midlothian (29.14), Highland Springs (28.75), Hermitage (27.50) and Douglas Freeman (25.89). Glen Allen is behind Bird at 23.29. The top eight teams make the playoffs.

Bird lost 19-18 to James River in the opener when the Rapids scored a TD as time expired. The Skyhawks’ past two games — a 21-18 victory over Cosby and a 24-23 victory over Powhatan last week that included big games from sophomore quarterback Brad Hurt and junior receiver Jashaun Amin — have been decided by late Bird scores.

After losses to James River, Thomas Dale (26-7) and Monacan (23-13), Bird beat Cosby 26-12 on Sept. 24. Because of COVID-related postponements, the Skyhawks didn’t play again until Oct. 15, when they picked up a second game with Cosby.

Bird won with a touchdown in the final few seconds.