Close wins help L.C. Bird in Region 5C football ratings

Down-to-the-wire games have been a bit of a theme for the L.C. Bird High football team this season.
Winning two of those back to back is part of a three-game winning streak for the Skyhawks that has put them in better position in the Region 5C playoff seedings. They are fifth with a 25.00 rating, behind Midlothian (29.14), Highland Springs (28.75), Hermitage (27.50) and Douglas Freeman (25.89). Glen Allen is behind Bird at 23.29. The top eight teams make the playoffs.
Bird lost 19-18 to James River in the opener when the Rapids scored a TD as time expired. The Skyhawks’ past two games — a 21-18 victory over Cosby and a 24-23 victory over Powhatan last week that included big games from sophomore quarterback Brad Hurt and junior receiver Jashaun Amin — have been decided by late Bird scores.
After losses to James River, Thomas Dale (26-7) and Monacan (23-13), Bird beat Cosby 26-12 on Sept. 24. Because of COVID-related postponements, the Skyhawks didn’t play again until Oct. 15, when they picked up a second game with Cosby.
Bird won with a touchdown in the final few seconds.
In a back-and-forth game against Powhatan, the Skyhawks trailed 23-16 in the fourth quarter. They scored with about a minute left on Hurt’s 5-yard run. When a Powhatan penalty on the play moved the ball to the 1½ for the extra point, and with the previous extra point close to being blocked, Bird coach Troy Taylor decided to go for 2 points and the lead.
Sophomore Rashad Lewis scored on a run to make it 24-23. Powhatan got into Skyhawks territory but couldn’t score.
“I hope [it’s a confidence boost],” Taylor said of the close wins. “We hope we can continue to get better.”
Bird is playing a lot of underclassmen, including Hurt and Amin. Hurt was 10 of 17 for 210 yards and a TD against Powhatan. Amin had seven catches for 186 yards and two TDs.
Hurt, who’s about 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, was a backup on the varsity as a freshman last year. He is 70 for 129 passing for 812 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season.
“He is going to be real good,” Taylor said. “He’s got a great arm. He does a great job working up into the pocket.”
Taylor said Amin, who’s about 5-10, 160 pounds, is a dynamic player who “makes real good adjustments on the ball in the air and makes plays.”
Amin has 27 catches for 458 yards, with seven touchdowns. He’s also run for 113 yards and two TDs.
