Clover Hill defensive end Bryson Jennings ccommits to UNC

Clover Hill High defensive end Bryson Jennings committed to North Carolina to play football on Thursday.

Jennings, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound rising senior, is rated the No. 10 prospect in the state in the Class of 2022 and the No. 25 strong-side defensive end nationally by Rivals.com. Recruiting site 247Sports.com has him as the No. 13 prospect in the state in its composite rankings and the No. 21 edge rusher nationally.

Jennings, who made his announcement on Twitter, had narrowed his list to UNC, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Penn State and Kentucky.

He also had offers from OId Dominion, Liberty, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, South Carolina, Maryland, Indiana and East Carolina, among others.

His father Bryan, who is Clover Hill’s coach, was a first-team all-Big East tight end at Virginia Tech in 1996.

Bryson Jennings, who has run the 40 in 4.53 seconds, had 33 tackles – 10 for loss – and four sacks in four games this past season for the Cavaliers while being named All-Metro.