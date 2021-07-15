Clover Hill defensive end Bryson Jennings commits to UNC

He’s rated the No. 10 prospect in the state in the Class of 2022 and the No. 25 strong-side defensive end nationally by Rivals.com. Recruiting site 247Sports.com has him as the No. 13 prospect in the state in its composite rankings and the No. 21 edge rusher nationally.

Jennings wears No. 18 in honor of his father, who wore 81 at Tech. He said his father told him when the recruiting process started, “You’re the one going, not me. I may have went to Tech way back in the day, but this is your path. You go wherever you think is best, and I’m going to be with you one way or another.’”

Jennings also had offers from Old Dominion, Liberty, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, South Carolina, Maryland, Indiana and East Carolina, among others.

Jennings said he wants to stay healthy this season. He played at less than 100% last year after getting COVID-19 before the season, dealing with stress fractures in both legs from basketball, and then spraining his ankle during the season.

He missed the final two games but had 33 tackles — 10 for loss — and four sacks in four games while being named All-Metro.