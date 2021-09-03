Cole Elrod helps Hanover turn back Monacan

On the ensuing possession on this cool, low-humidity late-summer night, Elrod took the Hawks 50 yards in five plays, the last a 17-yard TD pass to Beau Sahnow with 31 seconds remaining in the first period.

Late in the half, Elrod engineered an 11-play, 60-yard drive that ended when he hit Jay Poole in the end zone from 18 yards out, then went off right tackle himself for the 2-point conversion to send the Hawks into halftime up 14-7.

“That was huge,” said Elrod of Poole’s reception. “It was a vertical-out combination. Jay Poole had the vertical. The slot receiver was supposed to run an out. I was looking at the out. I heard coach yell ‘Jay Poole’ on the sideline, so I just launched it up in the air. He made the play.”

Elrod scored the Hawks final TD on a 1-yard run at 2:14 of the final quarter one play after he converted a third-and-17 situation into a 26-yard completion to Poole, who made a leaping catch at the Monacan 1-yard line.

“My first route was to the left,” said Elrod of yet another clutch play. “I got flushed out right. I was going to scramble, but Jay Poole put his hand in the air, I toss it up to him, and he made an unbelievable catch. It was wonderful.”