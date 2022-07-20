College commits: Collegiate football standout Williams headed to Virginia Tech; Trinity's Dunn, Thompson staying in-state at VMI, ODU

Collegiate wide receiver and defensive back Krystian Williams on Monday announced his commitment to play at Virginia Tech.

A three-star recruit in the Class of 2023, Williams was an All-VISAA honoree as a junior.

Williams is yet another example of an influx of local recruits to join Brent Pry's program in Blacksburg.

On the same day he committed, Williams tweeted a Hokies-themed graphic that read "The best in Virginia stay in Virginia" with an 804-shaped image of Lane Stadium.

- Trinity Episcopal defensive lineman Robbie Dunn announced on Sunday he has committed to play at VMI, his dream school, said Titans coach Sam Mickens.

- Trinity Episcopal athlete Mario Thompson, a do-it-all two-way standout for the VISAA champs, last week announced his commitment to play college football at Old Dominion.

- Former Glen Allen football and track and field standout Dom Dutton, after spending a year at South Carolina and earning All-SEC honors as a sprinter, announced he will transfer to Old Dominion to play wide receiver.

- Trinity Episcopal rising sophomore tennis star Roman Sancilio, the All-Metro player of the year for boys tennis, was one of 24 boys high school tennis players nationally to be chosen for USA Today's All-USA team.

- Former Cosby girls soccer player Alexandra Ramthun, who grew up in Midlothian and played two seasons for the Titans before losing her junior year to the pandemic and playing her senior season at IMG Academy in Florida, in May announced her appointment to the Air Force Academy where she plans to play college soccer.