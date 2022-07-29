College commits: Goochland, Hopewell, L.C. Bird and Life Christian standouts announce destinations

The summer college recruiting season continued a busy week around the 804 Friday, as a handful of local high school football and basketball standouts announced their commitments to Division I programs.

- Goochland kicker and punter Tyler Black (Class of 2023), a second team all-state honoree and All-Metro honorable mention, announced he will play college ball in the ACC at Wake Forest.

Wake in 2021 went 11-3 and reached the ACC title game. King William running back and All-Metro player of the year Demond Claiborne is a rising freshman for the Demon Deacons.

The Bulldogs finished 6-6 in 2021 and open their 2022 slate August 26 at reigning Class 2 champion King William.

- Hopewell quarterback Mason Cumbie (Class of 2023), a a first team All-Region 3A honoree and Class 3 champion in the 55-meter hurdles, announced his commitment to the University at Buffalo.

Cumbie this past season completed 93 of 193 passing attempts for 1,525 yards and 19 touchdowns while carrying 85 times for 615 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Also the Blue Devils' kicker and punter, he was 28 of 35 on extra point attempts, made his lone field goal attempt (21 yards) and posted a 34-yard average on punts, landing 11 inside the 20-yard line.

Buffalo went 4-8 last season and finished fifth in the Mid-American Conference East Division.

Hopewell went 6-4 in 2021 and opens its 2022 schedule with a marquee matchup August 26 at reigning Class 4 champion Varina.

- Life Christian tight end Dorian Fleming (Class of 2023), a 6-foot-4, 225-pound athlete who has also played quarterback and defensive end for the Eagles, announced his commitment to Georgia State University.

"He's a phenomenal guy, one of the team captains, catches everything, just a natural-born leader," Life Christian coach Charles Scott said of Fleming, adding that his natural position is tight end, but he'll play both sides of the ball this fall.

"All of our kids gravitate toward him."

Georgia State went 8-5 and finished second in the Sun Belt East Division in 2021. The Panthers will play both James Madison and Old Dominion this season as the Dukes and Monarchs join the Sun Belt East.

Fleming is the brother of Trinity Episcopal cornerback and Virginia Tech recruit Cameren Fleming.

- L.C. Bird basketball standout Keyontae Lewis (Class of 2022), a first team All-Region 5C center who averaged 13 points and 8 rebounds for the Skyhawks this past season, announced his commitment to Wagner College.