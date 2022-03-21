Collegiate athlete Donovan Williams' true passion is as a musician; he's played the violin worldwide

Discerning bias and differentiating experiences is the central thread of Donovan Williams' musical composition Perspective, an original piece by the multifaceted Collegiate senior centerfielder and running back.

Born in Goochland and raised in the Richmond area, Williams has loved music even longer than baseball or football, ever since his grandmother, Sandra Shelton, stuck a violin under his chin at age 2.

The Cougars Renaissance man, who started in the backfield this past fall, hit .360 last season and this spring will feature for an experienced Collegiate outfit.

He's in the final stage of a college search delayed by his drive to continue playing both sports and studying music, the outlet through which he seeks to tell the stories of those differing perspectives which shape everyone's individual understanding of the truth.

“Music came first and is my lifelong passion. I’m a pretty outspoken Christian, and I do believe that God put me on this earth to minister through music," Williams said after performing Perspective on the Cougars' football field amid onlooking classmates.

"Music, for me, speaks what words can’t. ... Music has helped me through a lot of seasons of life, and I really want to provide that motivation and inspiration to other people around the world, provide that source of life through music.”

A violinist like her grandson, Shelton studied musical education at Virginia State and has performed with the Petersburg Symphony Orchestra, among other local groups. Williams started playing tee ball and flag football around age 5, but by that time already knew his way around a violin.

Then when Williams was 9, Shelton took him to the Philadelphia International Music Festival, where she gave her grandson an ultimatum -- move on to study with other teachers, or give up music.

His prowess had outgrown her tutelage, she told him.

“That was where music became an avenue for me to, it felt like my calling," he said. "I could just really tell a story through my music.”

Though originally a violinist, Williams also plays piano, classical guitar and electric bass. He did a concert as a percussionist, has "messed around with the mandolin a bit" and beatboxes. His greatest passion lies in composing though, relishing in the fusion of anything from electronic genres like trap and dubstep to virtuoso classical music of the romantic era.

He's also "a bit of a metal head" and enjoys gospel music.

“Really, what I look for in music is ‘How does it move within me spiritually?’ Does this music make me want to do or become better?" he said.

“I try to play anything I can get my hands on.”

That diversity of interest has led Williams to interact first-hand with myriad musicians around the world, a journey that has contributed to the multiplicity inherent in Perspective and much of his work.

He's performed in London and Wales, on a transatlantic cruise line in the Queen Mary 2's Royal Court Theatre; competed in regional and state orchestras, earning a spot to play in Carnegie Hall's honors string and symphony orchestra; and met people from around the world playing in New York and at different summer chamber music festivals from Vermont to South Carolina.

As he interacted with more musicians around the world, Williams realized his passion for telling their stories through composition.

“That’s why I love to write for different instrumentalists, I get to meet these people and hear their stories and get to know them better," he said.

”I love sharing music with the world. For me, music is a place where I get to express myself without ever having to say a word, and it can mean something to so many different people. Any time I get to perform, speak or get up on stage and tell a story, I value that experience.”

Williams' father, Christopher Williams, played baseball at James Madison, and Donovan has always gravitated toward the sport he says is the most cognitively engaging of his athletic pursuits. But he wants to keep playing football too, and the desire to compete in two sports, major in music composition and attend an out-of-state institution has led him on an arduous recruiting journey he's documenting in a YouTube series.

His father and mother, Karen Williams, are his closest friends and biggest supporters. Hope Armstrong Erb of the Greater Richmond Children's Choir and Jocelyn Vorenberg of the Richmond Symphony have been two of his biggest musical mentors locally.

Collegiate baseball coach Andrew Slater has been his chief mentor from an athletic standpoint, and said Williams is set to have "a fantastic year for us."

"Donovan is the epitome of a great teammate," Slater said.

"He is consistent in his approach, supports and encourages his peers, and possesses constant energy, passion, and enthusiasm. He will excel at whatever he decides to pursue in life."

Williams credited his parents, instructors and coaches among an extensive support system that has enabled him to pursue such an amalgam of interests.

“I know my process has been a bit unconventional, but maybe that can be a bit of inspiration for people to say if there’s something out there you want to go and get, if you put in the work, talk to the right people and do the things you need to do to set yourself up for success, then maybe you can embark on your own hero’s journey and achieve the bliss that you want in life," Williams said matter-of-factly.

Achieving that bliss hasn't always been straightforward. Williams discusses mental health openly in the same lively and earnest way as he does music, baseball or most anything. Sports and music have for him been the outlets through which he refocuses and gains perspective on anything else that may be going on in his life.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of internal battles, I’m pretty open about struggling with depression and anxiety because I know there are other people who struggle with similar things and don’t really know how to talk about it," he said, noting a speech he gave to a middle school assembly about spreading kindness being a daily choice.

"So I like to be somebody that they can express things to.”

Vorenberg has been a violinist with the Richmond Symphony since 2003 and worked with Williams since becoming an instructor at Collegiate in 2018. She called Williams a "visionary," adding "he really sees the forest, he's not just stuck on the tree."

"He's advanced in a purely classically trained way, but the fact that he can do so much at this age, writing his own pieces for all different instruments, he has this innate sense that there's so much more out there and he can kind of spread his wings while still having the quality really high," Vorenberg said, describing Williams' style as a violinist as "unabashedly expressive," a label also appropriate for his demeanor outside of a musical context.

Vorenberg likened Williams to Mason Bates, a Grammy-award winning composer and DJ who grew up in Richmond and went to St. Christopher's.

"He's very poised and yet free in his expression. ... I really see him composing," she said, adding that Williams could stick with the violin professionally if he so chose, but that his "interests are way too grand for that."

"He is beyond composing for classical orchestra. He's doing electronics and orchestra, he's doing big operas, major media stuff on the classical level. Which is very impressive. I see him really diversifying our field in the future."

Williams hopes to perform Perspective with close friend and baseball teammate William Bullock and another classmate on the piano and viola in front of a school assembly. Though it was written as part of the musical score for an Indie film some of his classmates made.

Williams strives for all of his music to have a central narrative or message. Perspective stands as an illustration of the differing experiences that have so influenced his musical and athletic journeys, a story he hopes to continue telling throughout his progression on and off the field.

“It's about learning how to discern bias and different experiences and not to separate it from the truth but to get to the truth," he said.

"So recognizing this person has had a different experience than I have, we’re both approaching the topic from different viewpoints but their perspective is as valuable as mine.”