Collegiate boys soccer team stays undefeated with win over three-time state champs

“We push each other, and that really shows when we come out here. We have great trust in each other,” Neuner said.

Like all fall VISAA sports, boys soccer had a limited season in 2020, with fewer players on the field and no chance at a title.

But going into last summer and through casual pick-up games, Ryan said that the joy of — and anticipation for — the game elevated their motivation that much more.

“Last year was really tough,” Ryan said. "Knowing that we had a season coming, we were so excited.”

Up front, the Cougar attack applied plentiful pressure on the Phins’ Cooper Angilly in net. Porter Vaughan broke through first to give Collegiate the lead before halftime.

The home team widened the gap in the 68th minute. In a physical battle in the Cape Henry goal box, Cougar Robert Westermann fell. A moment’s hesitation — could it be a penalty kick? — gave Westermann time to get back up, recenter himself and send the ball sailing into the top right corner of the net.

A sharp shot from Phin Noa Denno made Westermann’s goal the game winner, and a very-near clear by Ryan kept Cape Henry from drawing even.