Collegiate boys soccer team stays undefeated with win over three-time state champs

Coming into Friday’s match at Collegiate, Cape Henry had history on its side.
A three-time defending state champ, the Dolphins from Virginia Beach were the top-ranked team for most of the season, before being edged out by the Cougars in the most recent polling after Norfolk Academy handed them their first loss of the season.
But with a 2-1 win over the visitors, Collegiate proved itself as the big cats of the league.
The win also maintained the Cougars’ 16-0 record — although that isn’t the team’s focus.
“We don’t talk about undefeated, we just talk about playing with joy and competing together,” said coach Rob Ukrop.
Having six returning starters certainly helped build cohesion in a tight backfield that has allowed 10 goals this season, making for 10 shutouts. Starting goalkeeper Collin Kimball-McKavish has allowed only four goals.
Two of Collegiate’s three senior captains, Colin Ryan and Will Neuner, make up the defensive line along with senior James Beeghly. Its third, David Cheon, can be found motoring through the midfield. All three captains are four-year starters.
Neuner, a vocal overseer on the field, said that the team has always had a day-by-day approach, but that a competitive and supportive energy every time the team comes together has driven their play thus far.
“We push each other, and that really shows when we come out here. We have great trust in each other,” Neuner said.
Like all fall VISAA sports, boys soccer had a limited season in 2020, with fewer players on the field and no chance at a title.
But going into last summer and through casual pick-up games, Ryan said that the joy of — and anticipation for — the game elevated their motivation that much more.
“Last year was really tough,” Ryan said. "Knowing that we had a season coming, we were so excited.”
Up front, the Cougar attack applied plentiful pressure on the Phins’ Cooper Angilly in net. Porter Vaughan broke through first to give Collegiate the lead before halftime.
The home team widened the gap in the 68th minute. In a physical battle in the Cape Henry goal box, Cougar Robert Westermann fell. A moment’s hesitation — could it be a penalty kick? — gave Westermann time to get back up, recenter himself and send the ball sailing into the top right corner of the net.
A sharp shot from Phin Noa Denno made Westermann’s goal the game winner, and a very-near clear by Ryan kept Cape Henry from drawing even.
Both teams showed precision and strength, both in passing and on the ball, and it was exactly the sort of game Ukrop said he — and soccer fans in general — should hope to see from the two teams.
“That was a heavyweight fight today, and we’re lucky we came out on the right side of it. I can’t say enough about that team,” Ukrop said.
And, of course, there is a chance that Collegiate will face Cape Henry (10-2-1) again soon.
The Cougars have three regular-season games left, including a faceoff against the rival St. Christopher’s at City Stadium on Oct. 26. But they know their current success is meant to build towards where it really counts — the state tournament.
“It’s doing well right now, but we have a long way to go,” Westermann said. “The hardest part is coming up.”
CAPE HENRY 0 1 — 1
COLLEGIATE 1 1 — 2
Goals: CH — Denno; COL — Vaughan, Westermann
Assists: COL — Ryan, Jenkins
Saves: CH — Angilly 5; COL — Kimball-McKavish 2