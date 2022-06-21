Collegiate football's Booker Jr., who holds offers from UVA and Tech, transferring to Varina

Lamar "LJ" Booker Jr., a three-star recruit and second-team All-VISAA wide receiver as a sophomore at Collegiate this past season, announced on June 17 that he will transfer to Class 4 champion Varina.
Booker Jr. holds offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech and Penn State, among other strong programs.
"I want to start by thanking my Collegiate coaches, teammates and teachers for helping me get to where I am today," Booker Jr. wrote on Twitter.
"Without them I don't know where I would be, but I feel that in order for me to become the best player that I can possibly be it would be in my best interest to leave Collegiate. I truly do appreciate everything that Collegiate has done for me. With that being said, for the next 2 years of my high school career I will be transferring to Varina High school!"
Booker Jr. also played safety this past fall for the Cougars, and finished the season with 25 receptions for 484 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 19.36 yards per catch. At 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, he's a big, strong target with breakaway speed.
On June 1, Booker Jr. released a "first 5" of prospective college destinations that included the Cavaliers, Hokies, Nittany Lions, Old Dominion and Duke.
