Collegiate girls claim state title at VISAA track and field meet

Collegiate School’s girls and Woodberry Forest’s boys won VISAA Division I track and field championships Saturday at Sports Backers Stadium.
Placing first in six events and recording 92 points in field events, the Cougars, who won the League of Independent Schools title a week ago, amassed 165 points, 31 ahead of runner-up St. Catherine’s.
Based on points, Collegiate senior Ashley D’Ambrosia was the outstanding field event performer on the strength of second place finishes in the pole vault (11-0) and triple jump (32-11) and third in the long jump (16-2).
Hampton Turton of St. Catherine’s was the outstanding running event performer thanks to victories in the 200 (26.00) and 400 (58.65) and a second in the 100 (12.67).
The Cougars’ Audrey Fleming won the 100 hurdles (16.74) and 300 hurdles (50.06), Gabi Deglau won the shot put (34-8) and discus (109-4), MK Myers won the 3200 (12:28.70) and placed second in the 800 (2:28.35), and Lauren Lucy won the pole vault (11-6), finished second in the long jump (16-2) and ran a leg of the runner-up 4x100 relay team (51.40).
Charlotte Robinson of St. Catherine’s won the 100 (12.65), long jump (16-9.25), and triple jump (33-8) and placed second in the 200 (26.13). The Saints’ team of McKay Magness, Logan Thorne-Begland, Turner Clark, and Abby Armstrong captured the 4x800 relay (10.16.46).
Woodberry Forest, the Prep League champion, complied 152.5 points. St. Christopher’s followed with 93.5. Collegiate was third with 93.
The Saints’ Jayden Smith, victorious in the 110 hurdles (14.89) and 300 hurdles (41.03) and the anchor of the third place 4x100 relay team (43.36), was the outstanding running event performer. Smith also placed second in the triple jump (44-9.5).
The Cougars’ Krystian Williams earned outstanding field event performer honors with a victory in the long jump (23-8.75), second in the high jump (6-2), and fifth in the triple jump (44-2.5).
Collegiate’s Will Neuner won the 800 (1:57.53) and ran the anchor leg (following Thomas Hutchins, Anran Zhao, and Will Edwards) of the first-place 4x800 relay (8:30.20) and the runner-up 4x400 (3:31.75).
The Cougars’ Kitchy Hyman won the shot put (49-11) and Hayden Luckert (13-6) the pole vault.
Complete results of the VISAA Division I and Division II championships are available on milestat.com.