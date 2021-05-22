Collegiate girls claim state title at VISAA track and field meet

Collegiate School’s girls and Woodberry Forest’s boys won VISAA Division I track and field championships Saturday at Sports Backers Stadium.

Placing first in six events and recording 92 points in field events, the Cougars, who won the League of Independent Schools title a week ago, amassed 165 points, 31 ahead of runner-up St. Catherine’s.

Based on points, Collegiate senior Ashley D’Ambrosia was the outstanding field event performer on the strength of second place finishes in the pole vault (11-0) and triple jump (32-11) and third in the long jump (16-2).

Hampton Turton of St. Catherine’s was the outstanding running event performer thanks to victories in the 200 (26.00) and 400 (58.65) and a second in the 100 (12.67).

The Cougars’ Audrey Fleming won the 100 hurdles (16.74) and 300 hurdles (50.06), Gabi Deglau won the shot put (34-8) and discus (109-4), MK Myers won the 3200 (12:28.70) and placed second in the 800 (2:28.35), and Lauren Lucy won the pole vault (11-6), finished second in the long jump (16-2) and ran a leg of the runner-up 4x100 relay team (51.40).