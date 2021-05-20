Collegiate girls lacrosse

Collegiate is the final girls lacrosse team standing out of the local private schools in this year's VISAA tournament after the Cougars downed St. Catherine's 12-6 in the LIS final last week and beat Paul VI 14-9 on Tuesday in the state quarterfinals.
Cougars coach Christina Dobson said her coaching staff saw a lot of potential in this year's crop of players early on. So going into the season, they hoped to compete with the best in the LIS and statewide.
"They've been super moldable, willing to learn, they've grown so much from Day 1 when we got them," Dobson said. "Being in a COVID year, we were just taking it day by day. As we got further into the season, we had really high expectations for this group."
Senior midfielder and captain Hallie Brost, who's set to play field hockey at Ohio State, has been a key figure in big games, Dobson said. She scored in the LIS championship, and has been the focal point on the offensive end all season.
Junior Amani Kimball-Mckavish does a little bit of everything for the Cougars, and rarely comes off the field. Dobson called her a "consistent, solid force for us" who came up particularly big on the draw in the LIS title.
"She's probably the player everyone on the team trusts the most to be creating opportunities," Dobson said.
And sophomore goalie Avery Greenberg has been stout all year, but has "really risen to the occasion" in big games, Dobson said. The trust the rest of Collegiate's defense has in their underclassman keeper has been pivotal to their success.
"It's been excellent to see her really playing at her full potential," Dobson said of Greenberg. "She's really come into her own and been playing beyond her years."
Collegiate (11-2) played each of their LIS opponents -- Saint Gertrude, St. Catherine's, Trinity Episcopal, St. Anne's-Belfield and Norfolk Academy -- twice in the regular season, and added a benefit game against Douglas Freeman.
Dobson said the repetition in competition made it a little difficult to prepare for states, and her team came out a little slow against Paul VI on Tuesday before gaining confidence as the match went on.
Sophomore Sadie Brooks secured a key ground ball that led to a goal, and senior Tate Crawford had an interception to set up a score that tied the game 6-6 right at the end of the first half. The Cougars used that momentum to change the contest to fit their style, and outscore the Panthers 8-3 in the second half.
"I think everyone is just grateful we are getting those games and a full season in," Dobson said. "The coaching staff has really adored this group, I think the world of them and how much they've grown since Day 1."
Collegiate squares off with Bishop Ireton (Alexandria) in the state semifinals Friday at 4 p.m. at St. Catherine's Goochland Fields. Dobson said the Cardinals pose the toughest test her Cougars have faced all season.
"It will definitely be a challenge, but I think they're ready. And I'm ready to see them rise to the occasion," she said. "We're really proud of what they've accomplished in a really tough year overall. So to be able to end the season like this has been a great feeling."
