Collegiate girls soccer a little ahead of schedule

With three freshmen starting this season, Collegiate girls soccer coach Rob Ukrop thought his team might be a year or two away. The Cougars, though, are 7-3-1, with victories over defending VISAA Division I state champ St. Catherine’s (4-0) and Trinity Episcopal (4-0, 1-0).

While Collegiate has had the upper hand so far, Ukrop expects close battles in the LIS among Collegiate, St. Catherine’s and Trinity.

“There’s a lot of parity,” he said.

St. Catherine’s went unbeaten last season and beat Collegiate four times, including 1-0 in the state final. St. Catherine’s has goalkeeper Talley Applewhite, the VISAA state player of the year.

“Their goalkeeper is the best goalkeeper in the state, hands down,” Ukrop said. “She’s an incredible player. Our team created great chances, and Talley made three or four outstanding saves. We were happy to score. … Last year in two games we couldn’t score on them. It was a great team effort.”

Freshman center forward Ryan Lewis scored all four goals against St. Catherine’s and had been piling up goals before suffering a season-ending knee injury last week against Trinity, Ukrop said.

Collegiate lost 2-0 to Douglas Freeman (7-1-1) on Wednesday, but Ukrop said Collegiate has been getting good play from senior defenders Keaton Rahman and Cassie Buxbaum, and freshmen attacking midfielders Gabriela Linkonis and Kate Smigelski.

Ukrop moved Lewis from center midfield to center forward during a scrimmage to try to get some scoring help with a young club. Within a minute she scored.

In eight games, Lewis had 15 goals and three assists.

“She was scoring at an incredible clip,” Ukrop said. “It’s the old coach’s mantra: We don’t need anybody to be Ryan; we just need everybody to raise their game 2%, 3%, see if they can make us a little stronger in that way.”