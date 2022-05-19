Collegiate golf wins second consecutive VISAA championship

Sitting on the 17th green Monday at Meadowbrook Country Club, Collegiate golf coach Jeff Dunnington started to do some math with one of his assistants.

With two groups still to go in the VISAA Division I championship, Dunnington "realized that we had it."

At that point, the coaches transitioned to the 18th green where the Cougars final player, senior captain Philip Clarke, was finishing up.

"The team was all up there, waiting with anticipation, they all knew what was going on," Dunnington said Thursday, a few days after his Cougars captured their second consecutive VISAA championship, the first time Collegiate has ever won back-to-back team golf titles.

The VISAA team golf championship was first played in 2008. This is Collegiate's third team title, with the first coming in 2012.

"It was fun to watch the team go mob [Clarke] as he was walking off," Dunnington said. "They loved it. It was a lot of fun. ... Our guys grinded the entire time to put us in a position to win."

Collegiate finished at 7-over 291, three shots ahead of second-place Woodberry Forest (294). St. Christopher's (297) placed third and Trinity Episcopal (298) came in fourth.

Cougars junior Tyler Brand posted a 2-under 69, good for a three-way tie with St. Christopher's JJ Powell and Catholic High's Xander Goboy for medalist honors, making them the co-state players of the year.

Collegiate junior Jack Barnes came in at 1-over 72, and Tucker Smith, another junior, finished at 3-over 74 to tie for 10th overall. The top 10 individual finishers earn all-state honors.

Brand and Barnes both rebounded from slow starts on the first few holes to finish with a flurry. Dunnington said he was particularly proud of Brand and Smith, who've battled injuries over the past couple years and didn't play much for last season's title-winning team.

"So to see those two guys be two of the players who really emerged to help lead us to the championship was really cool," Dunnington said. "They were both healthy at the right time and able to put it together to lead the team to victory."

A fourth junior, Hudson Pace, provided the fourth top score with a 5-over 76 to wrap up the championship.

Going into Monday's tournament, Dunnington said the Cougars probably shouldn't have been considered favorites after placing fourth in last week's Prep League tournament at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet behind their three chief competitors for VISAA supremacy -- Woodberry Forest, St. Chris and Trinity.

The Cougars finished 16 shots off Prep League champs Trinity, 15 behind Woodberry and seven off St. Chris. Dunnington called Collegiate's performance at Old Trail "probably our worst performance of the year."

"So to have this turnaround just the following week where the guys were able to get it back together and dial in, it was really fun to see," Dunnington said, adding that Collegiate's 291 at Meadowbrook is the highest any team has shot in the four times the VISAA tournament has been held there.

Dunnington said last season was really the one he'd had circled in terms of opportunity to compete for a state title. But the Cougars carried the momentum over to this season, and have subsequently put together the best run of team golf success the school has ever seen.

"We've got the core of the team coming back next year, so expectations will certainly be high again," Dunnington said.

------------------------------------------------

Team scores: Collegiate 291, Woodberry Forest 294, St. Christopher's 297, Trinity Episcopal 298, St. Paul VI 311, Catholic High 341

Top 10 individual scores: JJ Powell (STC) 69, Xander Goboy (CATH) 69, Tyler Brand (COL) 69, Logan Reilly (Bishop O'Connell) 70, Garrett Kuhla (TES) 72, Jack Barnes (COL) 72, Mack Edwards (WF) 72, Turner Edwards (WF) 73, Garnett Hall (STC) 73, Will Brown (WF) 74, Tucker Smith (COL) 74