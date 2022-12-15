Collegiate names McConaghy head football coach

Only four men have ever lead Collegiate's football program -- Grover Jones (1960-1982), Jim Hickey (1983-1985), Charlie McFall (1986-2006) and Mark Palyo (2007-2022).

The Cougars on Dec. 6 added former associate head coach, defensive coordinator and strength coach Collin McConaghy to that list, naming him Palyo's successor as the co-VISAA coach of the year retired at season's end.

"We're fired up about the opportunity, and the ability to balance the history, the strengths the program has with some fresh energy," said Cougars director of athletics Andrew Stanley.

McConaghy, a mindfulness teacher, has worked at Collegiate in different capacities for a number of years, and interviewed with Palyo for a job on the varsity football staff in March of 2012.

He was an all-state linebacker and fullback at Amherst County High, where he played under Scott Abell, now the head coach at Davidson College.

McConaghy went to play at the University of Richmond, where he was a four-year starter at middle linebacker and three-time all-Colonial Athletic Association honoree. He helped UR win a Division I FCS championship in 2008, and was a captain on the 2009 Spiders squad that finished 11-2 and reached the national quarterfinals.

McConaghy co-founded the Peavy Project, a local nonprofit that teaches mindfulness to individuals, teams and corporations as a tool to enhance health and daily performance, with former Cougars colleague Jake McDonald. The organization is named after Alex Peavy, a former basketball and lacrosse coach and guidance counselor at Collegiate.

"It's an example of what makes Collin such an important hire for a place like us," Stanley said of McConaghy's work with the Peavy Project, of which Collegiate is a client.

"Collin's got the substance to understand what it takes to put young people in a position to meet their potential. ... And he understands how to take care of these kids off the field, which is essential in today's world."