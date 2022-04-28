Collegiate shuts out St. Chris, the Cougars' first win in the baseball rivalry since 2018

A first-inning Pearse Riendeau double drove in a run and helped Collegiate to a quick lead over St. Christopher's Tuesday afternoon at Sam Newell Field.

Riendeau’s bat jump-started the Cougars, but it was the lefthander’s arm that was the catalyst to a 5-0 win over the Saints, Collegiate's first in the rivalry series since 2018.

Riendeau pitched four innings of scoreless baseball and teammate Eric McDaniel did the same in three innings of relief. The senior duo’s pitching prowess helped Collegiate (11-6, 5-0) knock off St. Christopher's (15-4, 4-1).

“Everything was really working,” Riendeau said following his 2-hit, 8-strikeout effort. “I felt good out there. I had a great defense behind me. I felt confident filling the zone up, throwing some strikes and letting my defense work behind me.”

Riendeau faced little adversity until the top of the fourth inning, when St. Christopher’s was able to load the bases with two outs. With the cushion of a 5-0 lead on the scoreboard, Riendeau went right after the St. Chris batter. A bowel-locking, third-strike breaking ball froze the Saints hitter and sent Riendeau storming off the mound into a fired-up Cougar dugout screaming, “Let’s go!”

“That felt great,” he said. “I had kind of worked myself into a tough spot. It’s great knowing you have your dugout behind you.”

Riendeau would return to the bump in the top of the fifth before a leadoff walk and a hit-by-pitch prompted Cougar manager Andrew Slater to call on McDaniel. McDaniel and the Cougar defense retired the first batter the righthander faced before ending the Saints’ threat with an inning-ending double play.

McDaniel began the season as a starter before Slater eventually moved the senior to the bullpen in an effort to get him more appearances. Riendeau had full confidence in his teammate.

“He’s the door-slammer,” Riendeau said of McDaniel. “I had all the confidence in the world in him.”

McDaniel finished the afternoon with 3 innings pitched, 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 strikeout and 0 runs allowed. He recorded 1 RBI at the plate and tallied two hits to lead all batters. Hayden Rollison, Collin Kimball-McKavish and catcher Will Slater each drove in a run for Collegiate.