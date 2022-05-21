Collegiate, St. Christopher's, Steward fall in VISAA baseball semifinals

The baseball seasons for Collegiate, St. Christopher’s and Steward ended Friday in the VISAA state semifinals at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights.

In Division I, fifth-seeded Collegiate lost to top-seeded Cape Henry Collegiate 10-5, and No. 2 St. Christopher’s fell 6-3 to No. 6 Miller (Charlottesville). In Division II, No. 5 Steward lost 12-11 to top-seeded Highland (Warrenton).

Collegiate had a 5-3 lead going into the bottom of the fourth, but Cape Henry Collegiate scored three runs in the fourth and broke the game open with four runs in the sixth.

Miller used a five-run fourth to take a 6-1 lead. Carter Schmitt went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for St. Christopher’s.

Cape Henry Collegiate and Miller, coached by former major league closer Billy Wagner, are scheduled to play for the Division I championship Saturday at 5 p.m. Highland meets No. 2 Greenbrier Christian for the Division II title at 2 p.m.