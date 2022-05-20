Collegiate, St. Christopher's to meet in 'friendly rivalry' for VISAA tennis championship Saturday

Collegiate boys tennis kept "sneaking up" on St. Christopher's last season, and the "friendly rivals" have followed a similar script in 2022 as they prepare for their second consecutive meeting in the VISAA Division I championship Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Saints' courts on Pepper Ave.

The Saints beat the Cougars 5-2 last May to capture their second consecutive VISAA crown, and they'll be looking to make it three in a row on multiple fronts against a familiar foe. St. Chris has beaten Collegiate twice this season, both by 7-2 margins.

But the second meeting was considerably closer than the first with a handful of matches that could have gone either way -- Collegiate led five of the singles matches until the last few points. Like last year, the Cougars appear to be closing the gap as the season wears on.

Collegiate coach Karin Whitt said many of the Saints and Cougars players train together during the offseason, and herself and St. Chris coach Richard Peyton are on the state committee together.

"It is a friendly but competitive rivalry, I don't want people to think friendly is 'Hey, how ya doing?' Whitt said with a chuckle.

"When we take the courts, it's competitive. ... The coaches both appreciate such good tennis and understand how hard it is to get to state finals year after year."

Peyton echoed Whitt, saying tomorrow's match could go either way and the second 7-2 win over Collegiate was much closer than the first with every match decided by thin margins.

"We've been competing against each other for a long time," Peyton said. "It couldn't be more friendly and competitive. We talk often about how nice it is to have each other to compete against."

Collegiate beat Trinity Episcopal 5-2 in Thursday's semifinal. Both Whitt and Peyton said first-year Titans coach Damian Sancilio has Trinity on an upward trajectory, so competition atop the Richmond tennis scene should be hotly contested between the three programs for years to come.

"[Trinity] is going to be very competitive with Collegiate and ourselves," Peyton said, adding that he and Sancilio are good friends. "Which is going to be awesome. The coaches are excited, we all like the competition. Damian is a great guy, great coach, I have tremendous respect for him."

Whitt said Trinity is "better every year."

"It was a good match yesterday, good tennis all around," she said. "They're up and coming."

For the Cougars, Whitt lauded the leadership of her two captains, Tiberius Colina and Reid Coleman. But her top four, also including Graham Bor and George Simonton, "are really our heartbeat," she said.

And for the unbeaten Saints, senior No. 1 Will Thompson is the reigning All-Metro player of the year. He, junior No. 2 Brandon Engel, junior No. 3 Evan Fisher, junior No. 4 Jake Kuhlen and senior No. 5 Mason King all posted decisive victories in St. Chris' 5-0 semifinal win over Norfolk Academy.

Both coaches said the heat will be a major factor Saturday -- the match was moved up to a 9 a.m. start in an attempt to evade the worst of the day's 95-plus degree forecast. Out on the hard courts, Whitt and Peyton said the heat index can feel 10-20 degrees higher than the actual temperature.

"It's whoever shows up, plays their best and handles the heat," Whitt said, adding that whichever side leads after singles competition should have the advantage.

"We're hoping that this year, we're a little ahead of schedule compared to last year and peaking at the right time."