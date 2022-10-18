Collegiate star, Virginia Tech recruit Williams persevered through pandemic-altered recruiting cycle

To be a standout one must, well, stand out. Despite not playing a varsity football game until his junior season, it didn’t take long for college scouts to recognize that Collegiate’s Krystian Williams was a rare talent.

After just a half a season worth of games, the wide receiver/defensive back received his first official scholarship offer while on an official visit to the University of Virginia. The Cavaliers were hardly alone in their pursuit of the budding two-way star.

Soon the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder had official visits scheduled to schools such as Northwestern, Rutgers and Wake Forest. Williams’ first impression on the prep football field was reverberating through college scouting departments.

First impressions work both ways. And when Virginia Tech invited Williams to Blacksburg for a game, he already knew the atmosphere he’d be a part of was going to differ from what he'd experienced elsewhere.

Williams had already attended a football game at Lane Stadium as a fan when he was younger. The memory of 66,233 Tech fans jumping up and down to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” as the Hokies took the field stuck with the soon-to-be recruit.

“The stadium was shaking,” Williams said of the Hokies’ famous entrance. “It feels like there are a million people in the stadium. I’m like, ‘Is there an earthquake happening right now?’”

Williams got to experience the bleacher-rattling anthem again as a recruit and it didn’t take Virginia Tech long to sell Williams. He made a verbal commitment to the program in July.

“The vibe there is different from anywhere I’ve been,” he said.

Twelve months prior to his commitment, Williams was anxious. He had missed his entire sophomore season due to the pandemic. He was behind where he wanted to be in terms of putting his talents on tape for scouts to see.

“It was a rough time,” the senior said of surrendering his first varsity season to COVID-19. “Especially seeing the majority of the prep league still playing and finding a way to do it. It was hard to grasp it all. I didn’t know what to say or how to feel about it. That was an important year to get my name out there so those offers would start coming in.”

Williams didn’t succumb to boredom, though. He shined in track and field, winning the VISAA long jump state title. He even later went on an official visit to Baylor University as the Bears track team recruited him to jump in the Big 12.

When the track cleats weren’t laced up, the football cleats were. He worked with his former quarterback on his route-running and precision with one main goal in mind.

“We gotta do something next year,” Williams remembered saying to himself. “Because if I don’t have that offer come in by my senior year it might not happen.”

His arduous work paid off as he had 604 yards receiving on 23.2 yards per catch while registering 46 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble on defense. His efforts helped him to a 2021 first-team All-State selection as a wide receiver and a second-team All-State selection as a defensive back.

“In terms of what people could see on Krystian was really limited,” said Collegiate head coach Mark Palyo, citing Williams’ one-season resume. “Yet he still already had several great opportunities.”

Palyo always thought Williams would play receiver at the next level, whereas the Hokies’ staff sees Williams as a defensive back. Palyo said he told coaches Williams would be an asset regardless of what position he plays.

“They ask me 'Is he better at offense or defense?' and I’m like ‘Yes,’” Palyo said.

With 4.42 speed in the 40-yard dash, a 36-inch vertical leap and a 73-inch frame, Williams can line up at any number of positions in the defensive backfield. Palyo plays him at free safety, strong safety, at cornerback and in the slot. Williams is the ultimate chess piece and will line up wherever Palyo deems the strength of the opposing offense to be.

Williams is currently in the midst of another great season as a senior. Entering Friday’s game at Goochland, Williams had 437 yards receiving with five touchdown catches, one TD rushing and another TD on a blocked field goal return to go along with two interceptions and a forced fumble on defense.

Williams prides himself on his ability to catch the deep ball. His yards per catch of 23.2 in 2021 and 16.8 in 2022 kept safeties and cornerbacks around the region on their heels. When asked who would win in a hypothetical matchup of Krystian Williams the wide receiver versus Krystian Williams the defensive back, Williams said it would be a mixed bag.

“Depending on the route, receiver me would win,” he said. “In the red zone? DB me is locking him up. I will not get scored on.”

Williams still receives texts from other schools. They know he’s committed to the Hokies, but until pen is put to paper they’re going to stay in touch. Williams is humbled by their pursuit but said Hokie fans have nothing to worry about.