It wasn't until three years ago that Elle Scott decided to swim competitively. She immediately broke records as a freshman at Collegiate.

Now as a sophomore, she has her sights set on continuing to swim faster and to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Trials and swim at the college level.

"I'm huge on setting goals for myself and I also love challenging myself at practice," she said. "The team part of swimming is a really big part of keeping myself motivated."

Three times a week, she wakes up at 4 a.m. for a 5 a.m. practice before school. Then after school, she goes to her evening practice and lift.

Her hard work and dedication has been paying off as she has attended the national select camp for USA swimming in Colorado Springs. She has also qualified to swim at a senior national meet and has also qualified for junior national meets with her team, which took her to California this past summer.

Despite her intense schedule and ability to perform at a high level, Scott has found high school swimming to be a place where she is able to refocus and have fun at swim competitions.

"It's a lot less pressure for myself and I really put emphasis on cheering for my teammates and being in the moment and having fun with my school friends," she said.

"We can provide for her the fun," coach Mike Peters said. "When you're putting in that kind of work, you have to have that part of it that's fun."

Collegiate is currently 22-0 so far this season.

In order to prevent burning out, Scott said that she puts and emphasis on recovery and making sure she takes care of her body when she has the opportunity.

"Part of not burning out is making sure that I make use of my time outside of the pool, whether that is spending time with friends or my family or recovering," she said. "I try not to let myself think about swimming all of the time."

"She is so good at knowing what she needs and she's honest," Peters said.

Even though high school is meant to be fun, Scott made a splash as a freshman at Collegiate by winning the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke in the VISAA state championships and set the record for the 100 breast.

"She's swam faster in her high school meets this year than she was at this time last year," Peters said.

Scott swam 1:02.75 in the 100 yard breaststroke and 2:02.29 in the 200 yard IM at the LIS/Prep League championships, breaking the previous records held. She also was part of the winning and breaking the record for the 400 yard free relay, as well as winning the 200 yard free relay.

Despite being one of the faster swimmers on the team, Scott hopes to be able to become a leader that is able to help her peers and continue to motivate them to get better.

"I want people to be able to ask me questions about anything or also count on me to always be cheering for them or give them advice," she said. "I want to be able to be a person they are able to talk to."

Scott said she wants to continue swim with Collegiate for the rest of her high school career. She will be competing at the VISAA state championship meet, which begins Friday.

