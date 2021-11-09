Collegiate takes LIS tennis crown

Collegiate girls tennis took home an LIS team title Thursday, led by No. 1 singles player Elizabeth Mendoza, the tournament MVP.

Mendoza, a sophomore who plays year-round, beat St. Catherine’s Madeleine Carithers 10-5 in the singles final.

“She’s playing a lot smarter,” Cougars coach Allyson Brand said of Mendoza, who took over the No. 1 mantle from graduated All-Metro honoree Helena Huff. “Not only has she continued to improve her shots and how she plays the points, she’s also really improved the mental side of the game.”

Collegiate’s Rita Taylor, Lucy Ottley and Emma Eldridge swept the Nos. 2-4 singles spots with 10-5, 10-0 and 10-4 victories in the final matches, respectively.

Taylor is an eighth-grader and Ottley and Eldridge are both juniors. It’s Ottley and Eldridge’s third years on varsity, and Brand said both have gained confidence and developed their games. Brand said Taylor, a program newcomer, has an incredibly bright future.