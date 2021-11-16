Collegiate, Veritas earn VISAA cross country titles

A balanced effort from junior MK Myers and the Collegiate girls culminated in a VISAA Division I cross country championship last Thursday at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville, while Veritas raced to the team title at the Division II level.

Myers finished third overall (19:26) as Collegiate’s top runner. The Cougars scored 67 points to beat Catholic (97) and St. Catherine’s (108).

Giles Ferrell (seventh, 20:00.1) and Gabriela Linkonis (eighth, 20:20.4) added a pair of top-10 finishes for the winning Cougars. St. Catherine’s Turner Clark was ninth with a time of 20:24.8.

Reagan Gilman was fourth (19:17.7) for Veritas in the Division II race.