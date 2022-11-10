Collegiate wins VISAA cross country title

WOODBERRY FOREST -- Different day. (Somewhat) different competition. (Drastically) different course. Same result.

Last week, Collegiate’s girls cross country team handily won the League of Independent Schools championship on the flat-as-a-pancake, lightning-fast upper layout at Pole Green Park.

Thursday, the Cougars captured the VISAA Division I title in competition held on the Tigers’ challenging 5K course featuring undulating hills that make runners’ lungs pound and quads scream.

It was their second consecutive state title and fifth overall.

With senior MK Myers, the LIS champion, leading the way on this 75-degree afternoon with a fourth-place finish (20:21), Collegiate recorded 67 points, 22 ahead of runner-up Norfolk Academy in the 17-team field.

Eighth graders Virginia Harris (20:52) and Rosie Ferrell (21:29) placed 8th and 14th, respectively, for the Cougars, junior Giles Ferrell (21:33) finished 16th, and senior Nat Lurie (22:17) 25th.

“We pulled the girls together before the race started and said, ‘Go out and run 5K the way you know how to do it and have run running with your teammates,’” said Collegiate coach Matthew Richardson. “The pressure (of being the defending champ and on-paper favorite) can get to you, but what you have to come back to is that it’s about the team, it’s about each other, and you take the pressure off the individual because you know you have teammates who have your back no matter what happens.

“I knew they were going to compete well, and they did just that.”

Potomac (McLean) won the Division I boys race with 72 points. St. Christopher’s, the Prep League champ, placed second (89) and Collegiate third (103) among 18 teams entered.

Potomac’s Charlie Ortmans, who led the entire way, finished in 15:43.

Collegiate senior Stan Craig, the Prep League champ, placed second in 15:56 and earned all-state honors as did his teammates Liam Moore (16th place, 18:00) and Walker Angus (20th, 18:08).

Asher Green (17:30), the Saints’ top finisher, placed sixth and earned all-state along with teammates Stephen Proctor 917:40, 11th) and Macon Moring (18:00, 17th).

“As cross country coaches know, there’re things that you can control and things you can’t control,” said SC coach John Green. “You can’t control what another team does.

“We ran the race we wanted to run. We ran to the plan. Like in the Prep League, we were pack running. Our guys stuck together as long as they could. Our plan is always to work together as a team and help each other out throughout the race.

“We had a great day. Another team had a better day. We’re really proud of the effort they put in.”

Division I Girls

Teams: Collegiate 67, Norfolk Academy 89, Potomac 93, St. Stephen’s-St. Agnes 98, Paul VI 139, St. Catherine’s 161, Trinity Christian 169, Bishop O’Connell 212, Saint John Paul the Great 242, Bishop Ireton 259, Oakcrest 282, Catholic 297, St. Anne’s-Belfield 373, Flint Hill 378, Trinity Episcopal 421, Episcopal 427, St Gertrude 517.

All-State: 1. Molly Weithman (BO) 19:17; 2. Anne Earp (NA) 19:37; 3. Jane Earp (NA) 20:06; 4. MK Myers (Col) 20:21; 5. Arielle Kouyoumdjian (Pot) 20:29; 6. Hannah Floyd (SSSA) 20:40; 7. Whitney Bruch (SSSA) 20:44; 8. Virginia Harris (Col) 20:52; 9. Catherine Richards (PVI) 20:53; 10. Karina Constandy (SSS)21:06; 11. Genevieve Harris (Pot) 21:08; 12. Kate Tuttle (Pot) 21:15; 13. Sarah Dake (SJPG) 21:17; 14. Rosie Ferrell (Col) 21:29; 15. Ingrid Abegg (BI) 21:30; 16. Giles Ferrell (Col) 21:33; 17; 17. Camdyn Tyler (PVI) 21:39; 18. Leila Mateo (CHS) 21:44; 19. Emmy Holland (Pot) 21:46; 20. Julia Dean (TC) 21:48.

Division I Boys

Teams: Potomac 72, St. Christopher’s 89, Collegiate 103, Saint John Paul the Great 112, Catholic 152, Paul VI 162, Episcopal 166, St. Anne’s-Belfield 199, Woodberry Forest 211, Norfolk Academy 284, Cape Henry Collegiate 285, Fork Union 287, Bishop O’Connell 216, Bishop Ireton 420, Flint Hill 449, St. Stephen’s-St. Agnes 474, Benedictine 515, Trinity Episcopal 516.