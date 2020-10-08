Collegiate linebacker John Ballowe headed to Dartmouth

Collegiate senior linebacker John Ballowe this week announced his commitment to Dartmouth College, an Ivy League program with a strong defensive reputation.

Ballowe has been a four-year starter for the Cougars and coach Mark Palyo, who said he knew when Ballowe was a freshman that he had a chance to play collegiately. In one game his freshman season, Ballowe had three interceptions and returned one for a touchdown.

“He’s passionate about the game, it’s in his family,” Palyo said.

John’s father, Greg, played at the University of Richmond while Palyo was a coach there.

Palyo believes Ballowe, a two-sport athlete, could have played baseball at the college level as well. Ballowe was an elected team captain this year, and Palyo called him a “program guy.”

“He just wants to get after it, and for those around him to get after it and work as hard as he is working,” Palyo said.

“And that’s how you elevate the players around you, and John is very good at doing that.”