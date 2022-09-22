Collegiate's Hayden Rollison giving recruiters more to see

Collegiate’s Hayden Rollison sprained his knee in the second game last season, missed several games and was eased back into action by Cougars coach Mark Palyo the rest of the way.

The upshot was college recruiters didn’t get an extended look at the 6-foot-3, 225-pound tight end/H-back/linebacker. That’s come this season, with his performances leaving recruiters wanting more.

The senior had seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown, intercepted two passes and returned one for a TD, and had two sacks and two solo tackles in a 44-19 victory over Nansemond-Suffolk last week.

In three games for Collegiate (2-1), Rollison has 16 catches for 283 yards and two TDs.

He has offers from Air Force and VMI – “and a whole lot of, ‘I like, I like. We want to see more film,’” Palyo said.

“The Ivy Leagues absolutely love him. Oh my goodness, this guy’s off-the-chart smart.”

Rollison, a second-team all-state baseball player in VISAA last season, was a receiver on the varsity as a freshman. Palyo said he’s a hard, physical runner who’s tough to bring down, and he’s a “well-rounded athlete capable of doing many things. I can play him at quarterback as well. He’s that type of athlete.”

“I look at the little things about the players you have on the team," Palyo said. "When he wasn’t on the field … he’s like the first one grabbing the water bottles and taking them to the rest of the team. He is a team person through and through, which is one of my things I really focus on.

“I’m just hoping this brings him some opportunities that he wants. Now he’s been able to really show how he’s capable of playing.”