Collegiate's Krystian Williams carries explosion on football field to long jump excellence

Collegiate junior Krystian Williams embarked on his first indoor track and field season looking to build on his impeccable sophomore year of outdoor track that concluded with a VISAA long jump title.

It might’ve been Williams’ first time jumping in the winter, but it didn’t take him long to get warmed up.

At his first meet of the season on Dec. 8, Williams put together the best jump of his life, striking the sand with a mark of 24 feet, 1½ inches. It was the best long jump by a high school boy in the country for more than a month, and it still ranks fourth, according to MileStat.com.

“I knew that as far as Virginia, I would be pretty good, like top of the state, but being top in the country was crazy. Never expected that,” Williams said.

Williams’ speed and explosion were apparent to Collegiate football fans this past fall. Williams is a wide receiver and safety for the Cougars, accruing all-state honors in the VISAA and being named an All-Metro honorable mention on both sides of the ball.

He’s gotten attention from a host of Division I programs, with offers in hand from UVA, Virginia Tech, Boston College and Wake Forest.

Track and field was originally a way for Williams to stay in shape ahead of football season, a common practice for many gridiron standouts. He began track in the eighth grade, and he developed his love for it as he learned how his athletic gifts translated to sprinting and jumping.

While Williams previously dedicated his winters to playing basketball, he decided to focus as much as he could on his track and field success.

“He had a really good track season, saw the potential there, and wanted to run with that a bit more, no pun intended,” said Brent Miller, the head track coach at Collegiate.

Miller wanted to ease Williams into the winter coming off his football season, which extended into December. The initial goal was just to get him back to the level he was at in the spring, but Miller wasn’t surprised the junior was capable of usurping 24 feet, even if it came quicker than expected.

It was a jump so good that Williams could feel how special it was while still in the air.

“You just know. You have the steps in your mind when you’re running. Everything feels good and you know you’re good off the board,” Williams said. “In the air, you’re just floating. You just know it’s good.”

The holiday breaks built into the winter season and the lingering disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic have created a rocky schedule for most athletes. That’s especially applicable for track athletes, who have had to practice outside in the cold a little bit more than normal.

Williams has only competed in one long jump since his big day in early December, with his practices spent on trying to get lightning to strike a second time during the postseason.

“It’s hard because you want that consistency, but you also recognize the potential is there,” Miller said. “So I think for him, it was good for him to see what he was capable of doing so early on, and with extra work, it can only get better.”

The best indoor long jump in state history was done by Grassfield’s Grant Holloway, now an Olympic hurdler, in 2016 (25-11.5). The best by any Richmond boy was Thomas Dale’s Dennis Boone in 2005 (24-9.75).

Williams will have the upcoming Prep League meet, which is Saturday at St. Christopher’s, and the season-ending VISAA meet to chase more titles and records. Fortunately for the junior, he’ll have another year to show off his explosiveness on the track and gridiron.